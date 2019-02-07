07/02/2019 16:58:00

Issue of Equity

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, February 7

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:  213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 7 February 2019 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing authority of 3 July 2018 160,000 new Ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 794.00 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The issue price equates to a premium to the cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction of 0.7%, such premium including a placing commission of 0.2%.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 140,001 ordinary shares under its block listing facility.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 182,376,712 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,376,712.  There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 182,376,712 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

