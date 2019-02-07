PinkCherry Announces the 50 Sexiest Cities in America

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PinkCherry , a leading ecommerce retail and wholesale distributor of adult novelty products, has announced the 50 sexiest cities in America. The adult-oriented online toy store based its findings on the most dollars spent per person in each city during 2018, including only cities with populations of 150,000 or more.

Rounding out the list of the top 5 sexiest cities:

Atlanta, Georgia Orlando, Florida Salt Lake City, Utah Washington, DC Minneapolis, Minnesota Dallas, Texas Birmingham, Alabama Madison, Wisconsin San Francisco, California St. Louis, Missouri Seattle, Washington Boston, Massachusetts Nashville, Tennessee Omaha, Nebraska Charlotte, North Carolina Cincinnati, Ohio Denver, Colorado Detroit, Michigan Chicago, Illinois Tampa, Florida Miami, Florida Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania New Orleans, Louisiana Newark, New Jersey Sacramento, California Kansas City, Missouri Austin, Texas Virginia Beach, Virginia

Houston, Texas

Portland, Oregon

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Raleigh, North Carolina

Boise, Idaho

Arlington, Texas

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Memphis, Tennessee

Los Angeles, California

Columbus, Ohio

Louisville, KY

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Springfield, Missouri

Providence, Rhode Island

Vancouver, Washington

Jersey City, New Jersey

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Indianapolis, Indiana

Knoxville, Tennessee

Eugene, Oregon

Norfolk, Virginia

Spokane, Washington

The three top selling product in USA in 2018 belonged to the women’s sex toy category: the always popular Magic Wand, Satisfyer Pro 2 clitoral stimulators, and PinkCherry Butterfly Kiss Vibrator.

For journalists or bloggers in search of more information, or specific data on sex toy sales in your city, please contact newsroom@pinkcherry.com today.

About PinkCherry

www.

PinkCherry.com is a leading ecommerce retail and wholesale distributor of adult novelty products, including sex toys ranging from discreet and portable vibrators to the more modern, high-tech male sex toys , and everything in between. PinkCherry is headquartered in Canada with a Las Vegas distribution centre to fulfill its United States orders.