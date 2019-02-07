PinkCherry Announces the 50 Sexiest Cities in America

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PinkCherry, a leading ecommerce retail and wholesale distributor of adult novelty products, has announced the 50 sexiest cities in America. The adult-oriented online toy store based its findings on the most dollars spent per person in each city during 2018, including only cities with populations of 150,000 or more.
Rounding out the list of the top 5 sexiest cities:
Full List of PinkCherry’s 50 Sexiest Cities in America
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Orlando, Florida
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Washington, DC
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Dallas, Texas
- Birmingham, Alabama
- Madison, Wisconsin
- San Francisco, California
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Seattle, Washington
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Denver, Colorado
- Detroit, Michigan
- Chicago, Illinois
- Tampa, Florida
- Miami, Florida
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Newark, New Jersey
- Sacramento, California
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Austin, Texas
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
Houston, Texas
Portland, Oregon
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Raleigh, North Carolina
Boise, Idaho
Arlington, Texas
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Memphis, Tennessee
Los Angeles, California
Columbus, Ohio
Louisville, KY
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Springfield, Missouri
Providence, Rhode Island
Vancouver, Washington
Jersey City, New Jersey
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Indianapolis, Indiana
Knoxville, Tennessee
Eugene, Oregon
Norfolk, Virginia
Spokane, Washington
The three top selling product in USA in 2018 belonged to the women’s sex toy category: the always popular Magic Wand, Satisfyer Pro 2 clitoral stimulators, and PinkCherry Butterfly Kiss Vibrator.
For journalists or bloggers in search of more information, or specific data on sex toy sales in your city, please contact newsroom@pinkcherry.com today.
