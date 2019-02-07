07/02/2019 16:47:32

PinkCherry Announces the 50 Sexiest Cities in America

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PinkCherry, a leading ecommerce retail and wholesale distributor of adult novelty products, has announced the 50 sexiest cities in America. The adult-oriented online toy store based its findings on the most dollars spent per person in each city during 2018, including only cities with populations of 150,000 or more.

Rounding out the list of the top 5 sexiest cities:

  1. Atlanta, Georgia

  2. Orlando, Florida

  3. Salt Lake City, Utah

  4. Washington, DC

  5. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Full List of PinkCherry’s 50 Sexiest Cities in America

  6. Dallas, Texas

  7. Birmingham, Alabama

  8. Madison, Wisconsin

  9. San Francisco, California

  10. St. Louis, Missouri

  11. Seattle, Washington

  12. Boston, Massachusetts 

  13. Nashville, Tennessee

  14. Omaha, Nebraska

  15. Charlotte, North Carolina

  16. Cincinnati, Ohio

  17. Denver, Colorado

  18. Detroit, Michigan

  19. Chicago, Illinois

  20. Tampa, Florida

  21. Miami, Florida

  22. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  23. New Orleans, Louisiana

  24. Newark, New Jersey

  25. Sacramento, California

  26. Kansas City, Missouri

  27. Austin, Texas

  28. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Houston, Texas

  • Portland, Oregon

  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Boise, Idaho

  • Arlington, Texas

  • Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • Memphis, Tennessee

  • Los Angeles, California

  • Columbus, Ohio

  • Louisville, KY

  • Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Springfield, Missouri

  • Providence, Rhode Island

  • Vancouver, Washington

  • Jersey City, New Jersey

  • Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Knoxville, Tennessee

  • Eugene, Oregon

  • Norfolk, Virginia

  • Spokane, Washington

    • The three top selling product in USA in 2018 belonged to the women’s sex toy category: the always popular Magic Wand, Satisfyer Pro 2 clitoral stimulators, and PinkCherry Butterfly Kiss Vibrator.

    For journalists or bloggers in search of more information, or specific data on sex toy sales in your city, please contact newsroom@pinkcherry.com today.

    About PinkCherry

    www.

    PinkCherry.com

    is a leading ecommerce retail and wholesale distributor of adult novelty products, including sex toys ranging from discreet and portable vibrators to the more modern, high-tech male sex toys, and everything in between. PinkCherry is headquartered in Canada with a Las Vegas distribution centre to fulfill its United States orders.

