07/02/2019 16:58:55

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSE: SVXY) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaint

STEVENSON, Md., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of a class who purchased ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSE: SVXY) (“ProShares”) pursuant to the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and/or between May 15, 2017 and February 5, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until April 1, 2019 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the Class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court.  The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the Class in the action.  The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in ProShares during the Class Period.  Members of the Class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff.  No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Securities Act of 1933 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose in connection with the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and during the Class Period that due to a low-volatility trading environment, liquidity risks, and systemic design flaws, SVXY was susceptible to suffering calamitous losses.

According to the complaint, following February 5, 2018 materializations of the latent risks in the SVXY and other inverse and leveraged ETPs, which exposed fatal design flaws that made the products far riskier, the value of the SVXY declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in ProShares during the class period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s.  If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice.  You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

CONTACT:  Charles J. Piven

Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation

1925 Old Valley Road

Stevenson, Maryland 21153

Telephone: 410-415-6616

hoffman@browerpiven.com

05 Feb
PNDORA
Hmm, kan man ikke stave til tumper, så skal man nok ikke bruge det ord om andre...
52
01 Feb
AMBU-B
Det er de anonyme hedgefonde, som i dag smidder 2.9 mio Ambu aktier til salg, svarende til hele 88% ..
29
03 Feb
 
Et skriv af M Stjerne - skrevet for nogle måneder siden. “I denne måned fejrer vi tiåret for Leh..
21
04 Feb
VELO
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03823768?term=Envarsus&recrs=ab&rank=17 (i lever patienter) o..
19
03 Feb
VWS
Så længe Siemens Gamesa ligger over 50% af leverancer i kapacitet i forhold til MHI Vestas, så vil d..
19
02 Feb
PNDORA
Dansk Aktionærforening bringer i dag i Aktionæren denne artikel, skrevet af det anerkendte Morningst..
19
05 Feb
NOVO-B
Små tegn på, at det er endelig er gået op for Trump og USA at de er nød til at løse deres rabatprobl..
17
06 Feb
VWS
2018 var et fantastisk år med rekorder på alle plan, og dertil ligger Vestas i markedet med højeste ..
16
04 Feb
DANSKE
En stor TAK til Jesper Nielsen for en god fremlæggelse af et fint regnskab. Meget sympatisk og dygti..
16
01 Feb
DANSKE
Negative skod-Journalist. Leder med lys og lygte efter de få dårlige elementer i et fint regnskab. ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

