Transaction in Own Shares

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number

47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 05/10/2019

(The “Company”)

The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (“TPOIL” or the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the share repurchase programme as announced by the Company on 5 December 2018. 

Date of purchase7 February 2019
Number of Shares purchased71,659 shares
Highest price paid per share$14.3000
Lowest price paid per share$14.2500
Average price paid per share$14.2744

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase and cancellation, the Company’s issued share capital consists of the following:

  • 46,759,157 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.

  • 31,172,771 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Following the above purchase and cancelation, the total number of Shares in issue is 77,931,928. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company does not intend to hold any shares in treasury.

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

