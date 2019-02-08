08/02/2019 16:25:25

AFPM Statement in Support of the Fairness for Every Driver Act of 2019

Washington D.C., Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) released the following statement in support of the Fairness for Every Driver Act of 2019 introduced by Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.):

“AFPM fully supports the Fairness for Every Driver Act, which promotes true competition among vehicle technologies by eliminating ineffective subsides and ensuring electric vehicles pay their fair share to maintain roads and bridges. American workers simply should not be forced to subsidize the purchase of these cars for the wealthiest among us, and nor should they shoulder the entire burden of maintaining U.S. roads. It is long past time to modernize policies in recognition of the fact that conventional fuels and vehicles have never been cleaner or more efficient.”

AFPM Communications

American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers

202-552-4376

media@afpm.org

