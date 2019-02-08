Cortus Energy AB receives observation status (44/19)

Today, on February 8, 2019, Cortus Energy AB published a press release with information that the company is required to strengthen the liquidity in order to fulfill its obligations from March 2019.

The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company’s financial situation.

With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (CE, ISIN code SE0001296542, order book ID 27960) and equity warrants (CE TO7, ISIN code SE0011896059, order book ID 168240) in Cortus Energy AB will be given observation status.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Elias Skog, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.