08/02/2019 16:56:27

HPIL HOLDING signs MOU with the World Traditional Okinawa Karate Federation to jointly develop and market Karate Video Game for various platforms

MIDLAND, Mich., Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC PINK: HPIL) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an MOU with the World Traditional Okinawa Karate Federation –The World Karate Governing Body (WTOKF) with the intention for HPIL to design and develop a Karate-based Video Game with WTOKF providing technical expertise. The WTOKF will market the Karate Game to its entire membership. HPIL will offer the Karate Game to various markets.

The global gaming market is expected to exceed $180 billion in revenues in 2021, growing 30.6% from $137.9 billion in 2018. At $70.3 billion, the mobile gaming industry accounts for more than half of all global gaming revenue There are over 1 Billion active Apple (IOS) devices and over 2 Billion active Android devices. HPIL will develop for the Smartphone market initially, targeting both the Apple and Android Operating Systems.  

HPIL HOLDING previously filed an 8K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the Company’s intention to develop a martial arts karate game.

Mr. Ray Wong, COO of HPIL HOLDING, said, “We are in the process of identifying software developers and programmers to contract with HPIL in order to develop the game.”

Mr. Ionel Bara, Founder of WTOKF, said,  “Karate is expected to make its debut appearance at the Summer Olympics in 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Now is the opportune time to develop and market a Karate game with the WTOKF to bring more awareness of Karate to a younger and larger world wide audience. The WTOKF has a base of 84 countries in the world in its constituent associations.”

HPIL Holding (https://hpilholding.com) is a diversified holding company listed on OTC Markets. HPIL Holding is focused on investing in both private and public companies in differing business sectors. HPIL Holding does not restrict its potential candidate target companies to any specific business, industry or geographical location and, thus, acquires various types of businesses. HPIL Holding also evaluates the acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "potential," "seek," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ include, but are not limited to, substantial competition; our possible need for financing; uncertainties of technological changes; and dependence upon third parties. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

For more information please contact:

HPIL Holding

Investor Relations

Tel:  +1 (248) 750-1015

Email: info@hpilholding.com 

Source: HPIL Holding

Twitter:   https://twitter.com/hpilhold

Web Site: https://www.hpilholding.com

HPIL Holding  Tel:  +1(248) 750-1015 

Email: info@hpilholding.com

 

HPILLOGO218-Final-NMA01-(00000002).png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Feb
PNDORA
Hmm, kan man ikke stave til tumper, så skal man nok ikke bruge det ord om andre...
52
03 Feb
 
Et skriv af M Stjerne - skrevet for nogle måneder siden. “I denne måned fejrer vi tiåret for Leh..
21
06 Feb
VWS
2018 var et fantastisk år med rekorder på alle plan, og dertil ligger Vestas i markedet med højeste ..
19
04 Feb
VELO
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03823768?term=Envarsus&recrs=ab&rank=17 (i lever patienter) o..
19
03 Feb
VWS
Så længe Siemens Gamesa ligger over 50% af leverancer i kapacitet i forhold til MHI Vestas, så vil d..
19
02 Feb
PNDORA
Dansk Aktionærforening bringer i dag i Aktionæren denne artikel, skrevet af det anerkendte Morningst..
19
05 Feb
NOVO-B
Små tegn på, at det er endelig er gået op for Trump og USA at de er nød til at løse deres rabatprobl..
17
04 Feb
DANSKE
En stor TAK til Jesper Nielsen for en god fremlæggelse af et fint regnskab. Meget sympatisk og dygti..
16
01:38
I:DAX
Hej næstbedste venner!   Jeg tænkte at jeg lige ville knytte en kommentar til markedet, og det der f..
15
06 Feb
DANSKE
Tænker det kan blive nødvendig at udbetale extra udbytte, når alle retsager løber ud i sandet, og in..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Policy Innovations Challenge to Ensure Social Security Adequacy for Workers
2
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (RVLT)
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors
4
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of PriceSmart, Inc. Investors (PSMT)
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)

Latest news

17:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII), Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)
16:56
HPIL HOLDING signs MOU with the World Traditional Okinawa Karate Federation to jointly develop and market Karate Video Game for various platforms
16:55
Transaction in Own Shares
16:45
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split
16:41
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP – Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against VALE S.A. – VALE
16:41
Cortus Energy AB receives observation status (44/19)
16:30
Lexipol and Praetorian Digital Merge, Creating Comprehensive Content, Training and Policy Platform for Public Safety
16:25
AFPM Statement in Support of the Fairness for Every Driver Act of 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 February 2019 17:22:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190208.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-02-08 18:22:47 - 2019-02-08 17:22:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY