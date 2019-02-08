SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII), Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies.

22nd Century Group, Inc.

(NYSE: XXII) Class Period: February 18, 2016 - October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/xxii

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 22nd Century’s stock was prone to manipulation through paid stock promotions; (2) such conduct would subject 22nd Century to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”); and (3) consequently, 22nd Century’s public statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)

Class Period: common stock purchased pursuant and/or traceable to Arlo’s August 3, 2018 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/arlo

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was a flaw and/or quality issue with Arlo’s newly designed battery for its Ultra camera systems; (2) this flaw and/or quality issue with the Ultra battery could result in a shipping delay of Arlo’s Ultra product; (3) such a shipping delay endangered Arlo’s chances of launching the Ultra product in time for the crucial holiday season; (4) such a shipping delay would allow Arlo’s competitors to capitalize on the Ultra product’s missed launch, thereby increasing their own market share; (5) Arlo’s consumers had been experiencing battery drain issues and other battery-related issues in connection with recent firmware updates; (6) because of the foregoing, Arlo’s fourth quarter 2018 results and consumer base would be negatively impacted; and (7) as a result, Arlo’s Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Micron Technology, Inc.

(NASDAQ: MU)

Class Period: October 15, 2018 - November 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/mu

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Micron was engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, and that such unlawful behavior could lead to severe sanctions against the Company.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM)

Class Period: August 21, 2018 - November 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/gsm

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that there was excess supply of the Company’s products; (2) that demand for the Company’s products was declining; (3) that, as a result, the pricing of the Company’s products would be materially impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

