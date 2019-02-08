08/02/2019 17:00:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII), Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

22nd Century Group, Inc.

(NYSE: XXII)

Class Period: February 18, 2016 - October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2019

For more info:www.bgandg.com/xxii

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 22nd Century’s stock was prone to manipulation through paid stock promotions; (2) such conduct would subject 22nd Century to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”); and (3) consequently, 22nd Century’s public statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)

Class Period: common stock purchased pursuant and/or traceable to Arlo’s August 3, 2018 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

For more info:www.bgandg.com/arlo

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) there was a flaw and/or quality issue with Arlo’s newly designed battery for its Ultra camera systems; (2) this flaw and/or quality issue with the Ultra battery could result in a shipping delay of Arlo’s Ultra product; (3) such a shipping delay endangered Arlo’s chances of launching the Ultra product in time for the crucial holiday season; (4) such a shipping delay would allow Arlo’s competitors to capitalize on the Ultra product’s missed launch, thereby increasing their own market share; (5) Arlo’s consumers had been experiencing battery drain issues and other battery-related issues in connection with recent firmware updates; (6) because of the foregoing, Arlo’s fourth quarter 2018 results and consumer base would be negatively impacted; and (7) as a result, Arlo’s Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Micron Technology, Inc.

(NASDAQ: MU) 

Class Period: October 15, 2018 - November 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

For more info:www.bgandg.com/mu

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Micron was engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, and that such unlawful behavior could lead to severe sanctions against the Company.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) 

Class Period: August 21, 2018 - November 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

For more info:www.bgandg.com/gsm

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that there was excess supply of the Company’s products; (2) that demand for the Company’s products was declining; (3) that, as a result, the pricing of the Company’s products would be materially impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg

