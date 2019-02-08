08/02/2019 16:55:00

Transaction in Own Shares

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, February 8

Transaction in Own Shares

8 February 2019

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 8 February 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchaseNumber of “A” shares purchasedHighest price paid

(GBp)

Lowest price paid

(GBp)

Volume weighted average price paid per share

(GBp)

Venue
8 February 20191,157,7002,426.002,407.502,416.459752LSE
8 February 201980,0002,420.002,408.502,415.017769BATS (BXE)
8 February 20198,1792,408.002,407.502,407.948160Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the third tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the third tranche of its share buyback programme on January 31, 2019.

In respect of this programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from January 31, 2019 up to and including 29 April, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819678/08022019_Shell_RNS_JPM.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 

United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Related content
07 Feb - 
Transaction in Own Shares
06 Feb - 
Transaction in Own Shares
05 Feb - 
Transaction in Own Shares

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:55 E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
07 Feb E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
06 Feb E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
05 Feb E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
05 Feb E:RDSA
Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Feb E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
01 Feb E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
01 Feb E:RDSA
Total Voting Rights and Capital
01 Feb E:RDSA
Fourth Quarter 2018 Interim Dividend Update
31 Jan E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Policy Innovations Challenge to Ensure Social Security Adequacy for Workers
2
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (RVLT)
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors
4
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of PriceSmart, Inc. Investors (PSMT)
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)

Related stock quotes

Royal Dutch Shell PLC 'A.. 2,416.00 -0.2% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

17:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII), Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)
16:56
HPIL HOLDING signs MOU with the World Traditional Okinawa Karate Federation to jointly develop and market Karate Video Game for various platforms
16:55
Transaction in Own Shares
16:45
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split
16:41
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP – Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against VALE S.A. – VALE
16:41
Cortus Energy AB receives observation status (44/19)
16:30
Dine With Your Valentine at Hilton Charlotte University Place’s Edgewater Bar & Grill
16:30
Lexipol and Praetorian Digital Merge, Creating Comprehensive Content, Training and Policy Platform for Public Safety

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 February 2019 17:24:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190208.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-08 18:24:26 - 2019-02-08 17:24:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY