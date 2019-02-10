10/02/2019 17:00:00

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Wirecard AG (WRCDF, WCAGY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages WRCDF Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Wirecard AG (Other OTC: WRCDF, WCAGY). Our investigation concerns whether Wirecard has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 30, 2019, The Financial Times reported that a senior executive at the company was suspected of using forged contracts in connection with several suspicious transactions. The article cited “[a]n internal presentation [that] described potentially fraudulent money flows at Wirecard,” relating to “transactions [that] were ordered by Edo Kurniawan, who is responsible for the payment group’s accounting in the Asia-Pacific region.” On this news, Wirecard’s share price fell by more than 14%, closing at $161.90 on January 30, 2019.

On February 8, 2019, Singapore police raided the premises of Wirecard in connection with the fraud allegations. On this news, Wirecard’s share price has fallen a further 17% per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) of Wirecard, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Wirecard please go to https://bespc.com/wrcdf/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

