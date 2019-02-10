10/02/2019 21:00:00

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, AxoGen, Markel, and Maxar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Welbilt, Inc., AxoGen, Inc., Markel Corporation, and Maxar Technologies Ltd.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)

Class Period: February 24, 2017 - November 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Welbilt made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) the company was incorrectly recording the tax basis of foreign subsidiaries and the amortization of their intangible assets; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Welbilt’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Welbilt class action go to:  https://bespc.com/wbt/.

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN)

Class Period: August 7, 2017 - December 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the company aggressively increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) that the company’s pricing alienated customers and threatened the company’s future growth; (3) that ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for the company’s products; (4) that such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) that the company was dependent on a small number of surgeons whom the company paid to generate sales; (6) that the company’s consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing; (7) that the company offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) that the company’s sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9) that the company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) that the company’s key operating metrics, such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the AxoGen class action go to: https://bespc.com/axgn/.

Markel

Corporation (NYSE: MKL)

Class Period: July 26, 2017 - December 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company’s subsidiaries did not appropriately record loss reserves; (2) that, as a result, the loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; (3) that these misleading accounting practices would lead to regulatory scrutiny and financial loss to investors; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Markel class action go to: https://bespc.com/mkl/.

Maxar

Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR)

Class Period: March 29, 2018 - January 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational, and compliance policies.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (2) Maxar’s highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (3) as a result, Maxar’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Maxar class action go to: https://bespc.com/maxr/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Related content
08 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, GS, AGN and MKL: Levi & ..
08 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NSANY, YRIV, W and MKL: Levi & ..
07 Feb - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

10 Feb MKL
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, AxoGen, Markel, and Maxar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
08 Feb GS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, GS, AGN and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
08 Feb W
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NSANY, YRIV, W and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
07 Feb MKL
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL
07 Feb MU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, YRIV, MKL and MU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
07 Feb VALE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, MKL, VALE and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
07 Feb IMMU
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IMMU, PRGO, ALKS and MKL
07 Feb ATVI
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Markel Corporation (MKL), Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)
06 Feb XPO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XPO, DBVT, ALKS and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
06 Feb MU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, DBVT, MKL and MU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
WIRECARD AG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG - WCAGY, WRCDF
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of First Data, TCF Financial, and Versum Materials on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, DBVT, AXGN and ATVI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, XRAY, NVDA and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Wirecard AG (WRCDF, WCAGY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages WRCDF Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Markel Corporation 1,018.01 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

03:30
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit
01:45
Georgia’s Gross Wins FLW Tour at Lake Toho Presented by Ranger Boats
01:38
Allied Esports Introduces Live Original Content Series PlayTime™ With KittyPlays
00:32
VICS ACQUISITION, LLC RECALLS CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS
10 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Century, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, Teladoc, XPO Logistics, and Nobilis Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, AxoGen, Markel, and Maxar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Fidelity Southern, Civitas, and MedEquities on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 February 2019 04:06:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190208.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-11 05:06:30 - 2019-02-11 04:06:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY