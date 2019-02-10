10/02/2019 20:00:00

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Fidelity Southern, Civitas, and MedEquities on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Fidelity Southern Corporation, Civitas Solutions, Inc., and MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ: LION)

Buyer: Ameris Bancorp

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on December 17, 2018 and valued at $750.7 million, Fidelity stockholders will receive 0.80 shares of Ameris for each share of Fidelity common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Fidelity and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Fidelity Southern investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/lion/.

Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI)

Buyer: Centerbridge Partners, L.P.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on December 18, 2018 and valued at $1.4 billion, Civitas stockholders will receive $17.75 in cash for each share of Civitas common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Civitas and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Civitas investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/civi/.

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT)

Buyer: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on January 2, 2019, MedEquities stockholders will receive 0.235 shares of Omega and $2.00 in cash for each share of MedEquities common stock owned.  Separately, MedEquities will declare a special cash dividend of $0.21 per share payable to the holders of record of MedEquities common stock as of the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the trading day immediately prior to the closing date of the transaction.  The investigation focuses on whether MedEquities and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the MedEquities investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/mrt/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Feb
PNDORA
Hmm, kan man ikke stave til tumper, så skal man nok ikke bruge det ord om andre...
52
06 Feb
VWS
2018 var et fantastisk år med rekorder på alle plan, og dertil ligger Vestas i markedet med højeste ..
19
04 Feb
VELO
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03823768?term=Envarsus&recrs=ab&rank=17 (i lever patienter) o..
19
05 Feb
NOVO-B
Små tegn på, at det er endelig er gået op for Trump og USA at de er nød til at løse deres rabatprobl..
17
04 Feb
DANSKE
En stor TAK til Jesper Nielsen for en god fremlæggelse af et fint regnskab. Meget sympatisk og dygti..
16
08 Feb
I:DAX
Hej næstbedste venner!   Jeg tænkte at jeg lige ville knytte en kommentar til markedet, og det der f..
15
08 Feb
VWS
Et mere her : VESTAS: KUNDER EKSTREMT POSITIVE OVER FOR NY MØLLETYPE - GENT 06:34 I ja..
14
06 Feb
DANSKE
Tænker det kan blive nødvendig at udbetale extra udbytte, når alle retsager løber ud i sandet, og in..
14
08 Feb
VWS
  Ja, de ved, at de skal betale skat af de aktier, de får tildelt under Vestas' incitamentsprogramme..
13
05 Feb
NOVO-B
@modo og BR4503, tak for opbakning, og ja jeg har en personlig interesse i, at vide mest mulig om di..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
WIRECARD AG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG - WCAGY, WRCDF
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of First Data, TCF Financial, and Versum Materials on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, DBVT, AXGN and ATVI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, XRAY, NVDA and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Wirecard AG (WRCDF, WCAGY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages WRCDF Investors to Contact the Firm

Latest news

03:30
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit
01:45
Georgia’s Gross Wins FLW Tour at Lake Toho Presented by Ranger Boats
01:38
Allied Esports Introduces Live Original Content Series PlayTime™ With KittyPlays
00:32
VICS ACQUISITION, LLC RECALLS CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS
10 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Century, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, Teladoc, XPO Logistics, and Nobilis Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, AxoGen, Markel, and Maxar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Fidelity Southern, Civitas, and MedEquities on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 February 2019 04:06:18
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190208.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-11 05:06:18 - 2019-02-11 04:06:18 - 1000 - Website: OKAY