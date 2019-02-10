09/02/2019 23:20:41

Pasadena Lapidary Society to Host 2019 CFMS Show at Fairplex

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pasadena Lapidary Society (PLS) recently announced that it will be hosting the California Federation of Mineralogical Societies’ (CFMS) annual gem and mineral show and convention, March 8-10, 2019 at Fairplex in Pomona. The show will feature competitive exhibits of minerals, gemstones and lapidary work, among other earth science-based displays; demonstrations of wire-wrapping, polishing, cabbing, and other creative processes in lapidary by members; gold-panning; a kids’ games area for fun and education; and a variety of dealers selling everything rock, gem, geology and jewelry-related.  There will be a silent auction where participants can bid on and buy colorful slabs, rock specimens, and other items at a fraction of their worth.  A raffle will feature beautiful and valuable items created and/or donated by PLS members and some of the attending dealers. 

Titled ‘California’s Natural Treasures’, the show will be at Fairplex, Building 6, Pomona, CA, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, March 8-10, 2019.  Hours:  Friday-Saturday 10am-5pm; Sunday 10am-4pm.  Admission is free for Kids under 12 who are accompanied by an adult; Adults $5; $4 admission for Teens 12-17, Seniors 60 and up, and Active Military.

The Pasadena Lapidary Society was established in 1946 and serves to educate its members and the community in mineralogy, earth sciences, and training in the lapidary and jewelry arts – while promoting a policy of sound mineral resource stewardship based on environmental awareness and ethical behavior.  The Society fulfills its mission year-round which may include field trips, lapidary workshops, outreach presentations to schools, public mineral displays, an annual show, and our monthly informational meetings which are open to the public.  Visit pasadenalapidary.org for further information.

The California Federation of Mineralogical Societies represents over 100 gem and rockhound clubs statewide, as well as a few clubs in Nevada and Arizona.

Marcia Goetz, Show Co-Chair, 626 260-7239

Pasadena Lapidary Society logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Feb
PNDORA
Hmm, kan man ikke stave til tumper, så skal man nok ikke bruge det ord om andre...
52
03 Feb
 
Et skriv af M Stjerne - skrevet for nogle måneder siden. “I denne måned fejrer vi tiåret for Leh..
21
06 Feb
VWS
2018 var et fantastisk år med rekorder på alle plan, og dertil ligger Vestas i markedet med højeste ..
19
04 Feb
VELO
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03823768?term=Envarsus&recrs=ab&rank=17 (i lever patienter) o..
19
03 Feb
VWS
Så længe Siemens Gamesa ligger over 50% af leverancer i kapacitet i forhold til MHI Vestas, så vil d..
19
05 Feb
NOVO-B
Små tegn på, at det er endelig er gået op for Trump og USA at de er nød til at løse deres rabatprobl..
17
04 Feb
DANSKE
En stor TAK til Jesper Nielsen for en god fremlæggelse af et fint regnskab. Meget sympatisk og dygti..
16
08 Feb
I:DAX
Hej næstbedste venner!   Jeg tænkte at jeg lige ville knytte en kommentar til markedet, og det der f..
15
08 Feb
VWS
Et mere her : VESTAS: KUNDER EKSTREMT POSITIVE OVER FOR NY MØLLETYPE - GENT 06:34 I ja..
14
06 Feb
DANSKE
Tænker det kan blive nødvendig at udbetale extra udbytte, når alle retsager løber ud i sandet, og in..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CytoDyn to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2019 on February 11
2
True Inspirational Story of “How I Became a Homeless Realtor” Highlighted on the Latest Episode of Realty Talk with Balkis Radio Show
3
Chickamauga’s Gross Out Front at FLW Tour at Lake Toho Presented by Ranger Boats
4
Pasadena Lapidary Society to Host 2019 CFMS Show at Fairplex

Latest news

01:31
Chickamauga’s Gross Out Front at FLW Tour at Lake Toho Presented by Ranger Boats
09 Feb
Pasadena Lapidary Society to Host 2019 CFMS Show at Fairplex
09 Feb
True Inspirational Story of “How I Became a Homeless Realtor” Highlighted on the Latest Episode of Realty Talk with Balkis Radio Show
09 Feb
CytoDyn to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2019 on February 11
09 Feb
ALLERGAN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Allergan plc. – AGN
09 Feb
NVIDIA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation – NVDA
09 Feb
DENTSPLY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - XRAY
09 Feb
MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. - MU
09 Feb
DXC TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company – DXC

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 February 2019 04:29:39
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190208.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-10 05:29:39 - 2019-02-10 04:29:39 - 1000 - Website: OKAY