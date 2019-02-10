Pasadena Lapidary Society to Host 2019 CFMS Show at Fairplex

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pasadena Lapidary Society (PLS) recently announced that it will be hosting the California Federation of Mineralogical Societies’ (CFMS) annual gem and mineral show and convention, March 8-10, 2019 at Fairplex in Pomona. The show will feature competitive exhibits of minerals, gemstones and lapidary work, among other earth science-based displays; demonstrations of wire-wrapping, polishing, cabbing, and other creative processes in lapidary by members; gold-panning; a kids’ games area for fun and education; and a variety of dealers selling everything rock, gem, geology and jewelry-related. There will be a silent auction where participants can bid on and buy colorful slabs, rock specimens, and other items at a fraction of their worth. A raffle will feature beautiful and valuable items created and/or donated by PLS members and some of the attending dealers.

Titled ‘California’s Natural Treasures’, the show will be at Fairplex, Building 6, Pomona, CA, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, March 8-10, 2019. Hours: Friday-Saturday 10am-5pm; Sunday 10am-4pm. Admission is free for Kids under 12 who are accompanied by an adult; Adults $5; $4 admission for Teens 12-17, Seniors 60 and up, and Active Military.

The Pasadena Lapidary Society was established in 1946 and serves to educate its members and the community in mineralogy, earth sciences, and training in the lapidary and jewelry arts – while promoting a policy of sound mineral resource stewardship based on environmental awareness and ethical behavior. The Society fulfills its mission year-round which may include field trips, lapidary workshops, outreach presentations to schools, public mineral displays, an annual show, and our monthly informational meetings which are open to the public. Visit pasadenalapidary.org for further information.

The California Federation of Mineralogical Societies represents over 100 gem and rockhound clubs statewide, as well as a few clubs in Nevada and Arizona.

Marcia Goetz, Show Co-Chair, 626 260-7239