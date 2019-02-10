10/02/2019 05:09:18

WIRECARD AG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG - WCAGY, WRCDF

NEW ORLEANS, La., Feb. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 9, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Wirecard AG (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 7, 2016 and February 1, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Wirecard and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-wcagy/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 9, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Wirecard and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 1, 2019, news media sources reported that an external law firm retained by the Company to investigate activities in its Singapore office had discovered evidence of “serious offences of forgery and/or of falsification of accounts.”  Further, “there are reasons to suspect that they may have been carried out to conceal other misdeeds, such as cheating, criminal breach of trust, corruption and/or money laundering.”

On this news, the price of Arlo’s shares plummeted.

The case is Dalpoggetto v. Wirecard AG et al, 19-cv-986.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

Logo -Color.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Feb
PNDORA
Hmm, kan man ikke stave til tumper, så skal man nok ikke bruge det ord om andre...
52
06 Feb
VWS
2018 var et fantastisk år med rekorder på alle plan, og dertil ligger Vestas i markedet med højeste ..
19
04 Feb
VELO
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03823768?term=Envarsus&recrs=ab&rank=17 (i lever patienter) o..
19
05 Feb
NOVO-B
Små tegn på, at det er endelig er gået op for Trump og USA at de er nød til at løse deres rabatprobl..
17
04 Feb
DANSKE
En stor TAK til Jesper Nielsen for en god fremlæggelse af et fint regnskab. Meget sympatisk og dygti..
16
08 Feb
I:DAX
Hej næstbedste venner!   Jeg tænkte at jeg lige ville knytte en kommentar til markedet, og det der f..
15
08 Feb
VWS
Et mere her : VESTAS: KUNDER EKSTREMT POSITIVE OVER FOR NY MØLLETYPE - GENT 06:34 I ja..
14
06 Feb
DANSKE
Tænker det kan blive nødvendig at udbetale extra udbytte, når alle retsager løber ud i sandet, og in..
14
08 Feb
VWS
  Ja, de ved, at de skal betale skat af de aktier, de får tildelt under Vestas' incitamentsprogramme..
13
05 Feb
NOVO-B
@modo og BR4503, tak for opbakning, og ja jeg har en personlig interesse i, at vide mest mulig om di..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
True Inspirational Story of “How I Became a Homeless Realtor” Highlighted on the Latest Episode of Realty Talk with Balkis Radio Show
2
Chickamauga’s Gross Out Front at FLW Tour at Lake Toho Presented by Ranger Boats
3
WIRECARD AG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG - WCAGY, WRCDF
4
Pasadena Lapidary Society to Host 2019 CFMS Show at Fairplex
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, XRAY, NVDA and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Latest news

17:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Wirecard AG (WRCDF, WCAGY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages WRCDF Investors to Contact the Firm
15:11
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, DBVT, AXGN and ATVI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:09
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, XRAY, NVDA and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:00
DEADLINE ALERT for WBT, TS, XPO and TDOC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
05:09
WIRECARD AG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG - WCAGY, WRCDF
01:31
Chickamauga’s Gross Out Front at FLW Tour at Lake Toho Presented by Ranger Boats
09 Feb
Pasadena Lapidary Society to Host 2019 CFMS Show at Fairplex
09 Feb
True Inspirational Story of “How I Became a Homeless Realtor” Highlighted on the Latest Episode of Realty Talk with Balkis Radio Show
09 Feb
CytoDyn to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2019 on February 11

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 February 2019 17:28:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190208.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-10 18:28:57 - 2019-02-10 17:28:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY