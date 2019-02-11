Allied Esports Introduces Live Original Content Series PlayTime™ With KittyPlays

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Esports today announced the creation of PlayTime™ with KittyPlays, an all-new live original content series hosted by popular streamer, Fortnite caster, content creator and competitive esports player Kristen “KittyPlays” Michaela (@KittyPlays).

PlayTime with KittyPlays, a monthly series that will debut in the spring of 2019, will be a live esports entertainment and variety show, featuring top influencers and celebrity guests; competitive gameplay across a range of titles and genres; fan interaction and participation; and unique commentary on current news and esports issues, all streamed in front of a live studio audience at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas.

“I’m so excited to take my stream to the live stage and interact with my community in person,” said Michaela. “We are going to have an incredible lineup of guests on the show to talk, play and have some fun, and I can’t wait to share this experience with everyone in the arena and those watching on the live stream.”

PlayTime with KittyPlays will be the first of multiple original content debuts planned for release by Allied Esports this year. As previously announced, Allied Esports and its sister company, the World Poker Tour®, both currently owned by Ourgame Holdings International, will be acquired, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, by Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRAC), to form Allied Esports Entertainment. Creating premier live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive online services that reach and engage a worldwide audience of players and viewers, is a central part of Allied Esports Entertainment’s mission.

“Partnering with talented and popular streamers like KittyPlays to create fresh, interactive events and content is a key component of our growth strategy,” said Frank Ng, current CEO of Ourgame and expected CEO of Allied Esports Entertainment. “PlayTime is an outstanding kickoff to a year of what we intend to be a much larger, comprehensive content offering to come from Allied Esports, and we’re confident that Kristen’s magnetic personality and skill will carry this concept far beyond our own lofty expectations.”

PlayTime with KittyPlays, which will be produced by Allied Esports with Michaela serving as co-executive producer, will utilize Allied Esports’ multimillion-dollar broadcast studio and arena in the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, featuring a two-story LED video wall, two-dozen cameras, wired player comms, and a dedicated control room for game observers called The Observatory, to create an unparalleled live experience and compelling streamed and post-produced content that will be available to viewers following each episode. Allied Esports has produced a number of original productions over the past year, including Ninja Vegas ’18 starring Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, which at the time set a new Twitch record for viewers on an individual stream and garnered 2.4 million unique viewers over the seven-hour event.

Each episode of PlayTime with KittyPlays will feature approximately six hours of original content, including:

Michaela and her guests leading into the live program with a “Just Chatting” pre-show stream on their individual channels starting two hours beforehand;

Topical and personal thought-provoking conversations with esports’ top influencers and celebrity guests energized by live audience member and stream chat participation;

Michaela’s unique perspective on recent events and issues facing today’s gaming communities;

Live, high-level gameplay, including “Squad Fills” and challenges with Michaela’s special guests and lucky audience members chosen at random.

Segments showcasing Michaela teaching pro athletes and celebrity gamers how to improve their craft;

Pre-recorded video shorts highlighting up-and-coming esports stars.

Led by Michaela’s naturally inclusive and positive personality, PlayTime with KittyPlays will also focus on giving a voice to those in the esports space who have gone unrecognized, who hail from diverse backgrounds, and who have overcome adversity to achieve personal bests in gaming and beyond.

Information about live guests, show dates, tickets and viewing platforms will be released in the coming weeks. Fans can follow @KittyPlays, @Allied Esports and @HyperXESALV and visit alliedesports.gg and hyperxesportsarenalasvegas.com for updates and additional news.

Michaela started her career in esports as a Counter-Strike player and began streaming her gameplay on Twitch while attending the University of Saskatchewan in Canada. After seeing success with her broadcasts, Michaela decided to leave school to pursue streaming full time, leading her to the wildly popular game of Fortnite. Since then, Michaela has taken streaming and social media by storm with her focus on positivity, community, and joy in gaming and everyday life. Whether broadcasting games, traveling the world, designing cosplay characters, or simply living a health-conscious life, Michaela’s style and personality play a large part in the creation of her content.

Michaela, who primarily plays Fortnite on her stream, is host to one million-plus followers on Twitch and boasts more than a million monthly viewers between Twitch, YouTube and other social media channels. During E3’s 2018 Celebrity Pro-Am event she paired with actor Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead) and carried the duo to a third-place finish winning $250,000, with her portion donated to her local charity of choice, Kelowna BC SPCA. Most recently she teamed up with FaZe Clan’s Turner “Tfue” Tenney to compete in Korea’s Fortnite Open. Michaela again dominated the competition and together the pair took home a first-place prize of $1,000,000 to be donated to charity.

What started as a part-time hobby to meet likeminded friends has grown into a career that delivers enthusiasm and positivity to Michaela’s audiences, creating real connections around the world and leaving a lasting positive effect on everyone that watches her. Michaela is the founder of Team Kitty, a Twitch-based networking and mentorship team that enhances Michaela’s vision to create a network of female creators focused on upbeat personalities and high-level viewer interaction. Michaela is currently the Head of New Gaming Initiatives for esports organization Gen.G, with a focus on signing competitive players for its female Fortnite team, as well as sales and building of Gen.G’s newly renamed brand.

About Allied Esports

Allied Esports is a premier esports entertainment company with a global network of dedicated esports properties and content production facilities. Its mission is to connect players, streamers and fans via integrated arenas and mobile esports trucks around the world that serve as both gaming battlegrounds and every day content generation hubs. Allied Esports is a subsidiary of Ourgame International (SEHK:899), owner of WPT Enterprises, Inc., the operator of The World Poker Tour®. Ourgame has entered into an agreement with Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRAC) to combine, once all applicable shareholder and regulatory consents have been obtained, Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour to form Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

Through direct operation and affiliate relationships via the Allied Esports Property Network, the first esports venue affiliate program available to partners looking to open new esports facilities around the world, Allied Esports locations currently include 11 properties in the top three esports markets across the globe: North America’s HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, HyperX Esports Truck, Esports Arena Orange County and Esports Arena Oakland; Europe’s Esports Truck “Big Betty” and Studio in Hamburg, Germany; and China’s Lianmeng Dianjing in Beijing, Lianmeng Dianjing SEG Arena in Shenzhen, Lianmeng Dianjing Tianjin Arena, Lianmeng Dianjing Gui’an Arena and Lianmeng Dianjing LGD Gaming Hangzhou Arena. The Allied Esports Property Network’s 12th property, run by Fortress Esports, is expected to open in Melbourne, Australia in 2019. For more information about Allied Esports and its global network of properties, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may relate to the proposed transaction between Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Ourgame International Holdings Limited (the “Proposed Transaction”) and any other statements relating to future results, strategy and plans of Black Ridge and Ourgame (including certain projections and business trends, and statements which may be identiﬁed by the use of the words “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “estimated”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “projects”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”). Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Black Ridge or Ourgame, as the case may be, as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Ourgame, these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, its revenues and operating performance, general economic conditions, industry trends, legislation or regulatory requirements affecting the business in which it is engaged, management of growth, its business strategy and plans, the result of future ﬁnancing efforts and its dependence on key personnel. For Black Ridge, factors include, but are not limited to, the successful combination of Black Ridge with Ourgame’s business, amount of redemptions, the ability to retain key personnel and the ability to achieve stockholder and regulatory approvals and to successfully close the Proposed Transaction. Additional information on these and other factors that may cause actual results and Black Ridge’s performance to differ materially is included in Black Ridge’s periodic reports ﬁled with the SEC, including but not limited to Black Ridge’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequent Forms 10-Q. Copies may be obtained by contacting Black Ridge or the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Black Ridge undertakes no obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell or purchase, nor the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, nor is it a solicitation of any vote, consent, or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the Proposed Transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Participants in Solicitation

Black Ridge and Ourgame, and their respective directors and executive ofﬁcers, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Black Ridge stockholders in respect of the Proposed Transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Black Ridge is set forth in Black Ridge’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Information about the directors and executive ofﬁcers of Ourgame and more detailed information regarding the identity of all potential participants, and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in Black Ridge’s proxy statement, when available. Investors may obtain additional information about the interests of such participants by reading such proxy statement when it becomes available.

# # #

Investor Contact:

Lasse Glassen

Addo Investor Relations

lglassen@addoir.com

424-238-6249

Attachments

Brian Fisher

Allied Esports

714-975-8368

brian@esportsallied.com

HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas Logo