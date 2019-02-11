11/02/2019 03:30:00

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notice is hereby given that Kaskela Law LLC has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Case No. 2:19-cv-00062, on behalf of shareholders of II-VI Incorporated (“II-VI”) (Nasdaq: IIVI), alleging violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in connection with II-VI’s proposed transaction with Finisar Corporation (the “Proposed Transaction”).

In connection with the Proposed Transaction, on December 28, 2018, II-VI filed a Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement provides materially incomplete information to II-VI shareholders about the Proposed Transaction. 

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this action, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice.  Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class in the action. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

If you wish to discuss this action, or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 or (484) 258 – 1585.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg

Related content
07 Feb - 
II-VI Incorporated Unveils Highly Flexible Laser Materi..
04 Feb - 
Market Trends Toward New Normal in BlackBerry, Cenovus ..
31 Jan - 
II-VI Incorporated Reports Q2 Fiscal 2019 Results Inclu..

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

03:30 IIVI
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit
07 Feb IIVI
II-VI Incorporated Unveils Highly Flexible Laser Materials Processing Head with Control Unit and Graphical User Interface
04 Feb IIVI
Market Trends Toward New Normal in BlackBerry, Cenovus Energy, Casa, II-VI, Criteo S.A, and Landec — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
31 Jan IIVI
II-VI Incorporated Reports Q2 Fiscal 2019 Results Including Record Revenues, Bookings and Order Backlog
29 Jan IIVI
II-VI Incorporated to Supply 200 mm Silicon Carbide Substrates under European Commission Program Horizon 2020
28 Jan IIVI
II-VI Incorporated to Showcase a Broad Range of Innovations at Photonics West 2019
25 Jan IIVI
II-VI Incorporated Introduces 80 Watt Pump Laser Modules with Wavelength-stabilized Output Power for Ultrafast Fiber Lasers
24 Jan IIVI
II-VI Incorporated Introduces 22 W Pump Laser Diodes for Fiber Lasers
23 Jan IIVI
II-VI Incorporated Introduces Red Lasers for Workpiece Alignment in Multi-kilowatt Fiber Laser Systems
23 Jan FAST
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Fastenal, Concho Resources, US Ecology, II-VI, Fortune Brands Home & Security, and QUANTENNA COMMS — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
WIRECARD AG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG - WCAGY, WRCDF
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of First Data, TCF Financial, and Versum Materials on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, DBVT, AXGN and ATVI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, XRAY, NVDA and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Wirecard AG (WRCDF, WCAGY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages WRCDF Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Ii-Vi Incorporated 37.01 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

03:30
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit
01:45
Georgia’s Gross Wins FLW Tour at Lake Toho Presented by Ranger Boats
01:38
Allied Esports Introduces Live Original Content Series PlayTime™ With KittyPlays
00:32
VICS ACQUISITION, LLC RECALLS CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS
10 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Century, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, Teladoc, XPO Logistics, and Nobilis Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Welbilt, AxoGen, Markel, and Maxar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Fidelity Southern, Civitas, and MedEquities on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 February 2019 04:06:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190208.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-11 05:06:00 - 2019-02-11 04:06:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY