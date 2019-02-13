13/02/2019 19:00:00

Counter Logic Gaming and Newegg Announce Marketing Partnership

Newegg will be the Presenting Partner and Official Online Technology 

Retail Partner for Counter Logic Gaming’s Fortnite Team

Counter Logic Gaming and Newegg will Host an Annual

esports Event at the Hulu Theater at MSG

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), a leading North American esports organization, and Newegg, the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, have announced that Newegg is now the Presenting Partner and Official Online Technology Retail Partner for CLG’s Fortnite team. The partnership includes premier brand integration for Newegg across CLG’s digital platforms, CLG’s Fortnite team jerseys and team community events, as well as an original content series featuring CLG’s Fortnite team members that will run on the CLG website and digital channels.

This Spring, CLG will host the first annual Newegg X CLG Fortnite Event at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. At this one-of-a-kind esports event, fans will have the opportunity to watch competition unfold live with CLG’s Fortnite team and other special guests.

“Fortnite is a pop culture phenomenon, beloved not only by millions of gamers, but also celebrities and professional athletes,” said Nick Allen, COO, Counter Logic Gaming. “We couldn’t be more excited to connect our Fortnite team with a leading e-retailer such as Newegg. Together, we look forward to creating several new initiatives around the team – we are particularly excited about the Newegg X CLG Fortnite Event, which will provide our fans with an exciting opportunity to experience competition between our professional team and other Fortnite fans.”

“Esports enthusiasts have always been able to rely on Newegg for the latest gaming gear, but this new collaboration with CLG will bring our customers even closer to the epicenter of the esports movement,” said Mitesh Patel, VP Marketing at Newegg. “Through a slate of CLG Fortnite team and community events in New York and Los Angeles, the Newegg/CLG collaboration will give our customers a front-row seat to cheer on one of the world’s premier esports teams, and provide insights behind the professional players’ gaming rigs.”

Also, as part of the partnership, CLG Fortnite players will make appearances at Newegg events throughout the year and Newegg will receive entitlement to one of the Training Rooms at the brand-new CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles. Fans can visit www.newegg.com/CLG to shop Newegg’s extensive assortment of the latest gaming gear.

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences.  The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston.  Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise.  In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival.  Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Vandal.  More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com.

About Counter Logic Gaming

Counter Logic Gaming (CLG) is a premier North American esports organization known for its passionate fan base and winning culture. Founded originally in 2010 as a League of Legends team by George Georgallidis, it is one of the largest esports organizations in the world. CLG fields teams in all leading esports titles: League of Legends, Fortnite, Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Super Smash Bros. CLG has won multiple championships throughout its history: the LCS Summer 2015 Championship at Madison Square Garden, the LCS Spring 2016 Championship at Mandalay Bay; and the Halo 2016 World Championship in Hollywood, California. More information is available at www.clgaming.net.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach into more than 50 countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 36 million registered users a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.newegg.com.

