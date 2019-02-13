Dynasil Corporation of America Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ: DYSL), a developer and manufacturer of optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets, today announced revenue of $10.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.
“Overall revenue for the first quarter increased 9%, fueled by a 16% increase in revenue for our Optics segment, as compared to the same period last year,” said CEO Peter Sulick. “Our Innovation and Development segment revenue increased 1%, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2017.”
“We continue to invest in growth initiatives in our Optics segment to support further revenue growth,” continued Mr. Sulick. “The operating expenses in our Optics segment increased 20% over the same period last year, partially attributable to an increase in personnel for our growth initiatives, as well as the recent scale up in our marketing initiatives. Additionally, the approximately $160,000 in accounting expenses incurred due to the implementation of new revenue recognition policies impacted both our Optics and Innovation and Development segments.”
Certain key metrics by segment for the current quarter and the same quarter last year are presented below:
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
|
Optics
Innovation and
Development*
Biomedical
Total
|Revenue
|$
|5,721,000
|
|$
|4,307,000
|
|$
|-
|
|$
|10,028,000
|
|Gross profit
|
|1,879,000
|
|
|1,813,000
|
|
|-
|
|
|3,692,000
|
|GM %
|
|33
|%
|
|42
|%
|
|-
|
|
|37
|%
|Operating expenses
|
|1,885,000
|
|
|1,879,000
|
|
|53,000
|
|
|3,817,000
|
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(6,000
|)
|$
|(66,000
|)
|$
|(53,000
|)
|$
|(125,000
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
|
Optics
Innovation and
Development*
Biomedical
Total
|Revenue
|$
|4,942,000
|
|$
|4,247,000
|
|$
|-
|
|$
|9,189,000
|
|Gross profit
|
|1,724,000
|
|
|1,851,000
|
|
|-
|
|
|3,575,000
|
|GM %
|
|35
|%
|
|44
|%
|
|-
|
|
|39
|%
|Operating expenses
|
|1,576,000
|
|
|1,723,000
|
|
|445,000
|
|
|3,744,000
|
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|148,000
|
|$
|128,000
|
|$
|(445,000
|)
|$
|(169,000
|)
|
|
|
|
|
*Formerly Contract Research
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was a loss of ($0.1) million, or ($0.01) in basic earnings per share, compared with a loss of ($0.8) million, or ($0.05) in basic earnings per share in the three months ended December 31, 2017. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company recorded a tax benefit of $0.1 million. For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, due to the 2017 US Federal tax act, the Company recorded a tax expense of $0.7 million.
About Dynasil
Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ: DYSL) develops and manufactures optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and optical components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. Combining world-class expertise in research and materials science with extensive experience in manufacturing and product development, Dynasil is selling and continuing to develop products for dual-mode radiation detection solutions for security and commercial applications and sensors for non-destructive testing. Dynasil has an impressive and growing portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents. The Company is based in Newton, Massachusetts, with additional operations in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at www.dynasil.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and the beliefs and assumptions of our management, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding results of operations, our compliance with the financial covenants under our loan agreements with Middlesex Savings Bank and Massachusetts Capital Resource Company, the commercialization of our technology, including the Xcede patch and our dual mode detectors, the success of efforts to develop a successful Xcede Patch and to fund that development, our development of new technologies including at Dynasil Biomedical, the adequacy of our current financing sources to fund our current operations, our growth initiatives, our capital expenditures and the strength of our intellectual property portfolio. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar terms, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated or predicted include, without limitation, our ability to develop and commercialize our products, including obtaining regulatory approvals, the size and growth of the potential markets for our products and our ability to serve those markets, the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of our products, general economic conditions, costs and availability of raw materials and management information systems, our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our products, Xcede’s ability to produce preclinical data sufficient to enable it to initiate clinical studies of hemostatic patch, clinical results of Xcede’s programs which may not support further development, the ability of our RMD business unit to identify and pursue possible continued development opportunities for the Xcede patch, which is not assured, competition, the loss of key management and technical personnel, our ability to obtain timely payment of our invoices to governmental customers, litigation, the effect of governmental regulatory developments, the availability of financing sources, our ability to deleverage our balance sheet, our ability to identify and execute on acquisition opportunities and integrate such acquisitions into our business, and seasonality, as well as the uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risk factors contained in Item 1A, and from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
|
|
|
Dynasil Corporation of America and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
December 31, 2018
|
September 30, 2018
|Current Assets
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,165,000
|
|$
|2,327,000
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|3,471,000
|
|
|4,069,000
|Unbilled receivables
|
|1,245,000
|
|
|1,215,000
|Contract assets
|
|21,000
|
|
|-
|Inventories, net of reserves
|
|4,492,000
|
|
|4,106,000
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|801,000
|
|
|664,000
|Total current assets
|
|11,195,000
|
|
|12,381,000
|
|
|
|
|Property, Plant and Equipment, net
|
|7,956,000
|
|
|8,098,000
|Other Assets
|
|
|
|Intangibles, net
|
|718,000
|
|
|755,000
|Deferred tax asset
|
|4,394,000
|
|
|4,333,000
|Goodwill
|
|5,864,000
|
|
|5,900,000
|Long term contract assets
|
|4,000
|
|
|7,000
|Security deposits
|
|53,000
|
|
|58,000
|Total other assets
|
|11,033,000
|
|
|11,053,000
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|$
|30,184,000
|
|$
|31,532,000
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|Equipment line of credit
|$
|240,000
|
|$
|-
|Current portion of long-term debt
|
|1,253,000
|
|
|1,246,000
|Capital lease obligations, current
|
|34,000
|
|
|40,000
|Accounts payable
|
|1,669,000
|
|
|2,355,000
|Contract liabilities
|
|157,000
|
|
|253,000
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|2,322,000
|
|
|2,803,000
|Total current liabilities
|
|5,675,000
|
|
|6,697,000
|
|
|
|
|Long-term Liabilities
|
|
|
|Long-term debt
|
|1,898,000
|
|
|2,075,000
|Long-term capital lease obligations
|
|44,000
|
|
|52,000
|Deferred tax liability
|
|199,000
|
|
|205,000
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|178,000
|
|
|175,000
|Total long-term liabilities
|
|2,319,000
|
|
|2,507,000
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|Dynasil stockholders' equity
|
|20,898,000
|
|
|21,029,000
|Noncontrolling interest
|
|1,292,000
|
|
|1,299,000
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|22,190,000
|
|
|22,328,000
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|30,184,000
|
|$
|31,532,000
|
|
|
|
|
Dynasil Corporation of America
Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|Net revenue
|$
|10,028,000
|
|
|$
|9,189,000
|
|Cost of revenue
|
|6,336,000
|
|
|
|5,614,000
|
|Gross profit
|
|3,692,000
|
|
|
|3,575,000
|
|Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|398,000
|
|
|
|279,000
|
|Research and development
|
|177,000
|
|
|
|308,000
|
|General and administrative
|
|3,242,000
|
|
|
|3,157,000
|
|
|
|
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|3,817,000
|
|
|
|3,744,000
|
|Income (loss) from operations
|
|(125,000
|)
|
|
|(169,000
|)
|Interest expense, net
|
|42,000
|
|
|
|43,000
|
|Income (loss) before taxes
|
|(167,000
|)
|
|
|(212,000
|)
|Income tax (benefit)
|
|(65,000
|)
|
|
|660,000
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|(102,000
|)
|
|
|(872,000
|)
|Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|(9,000
|)
|
|
|(75,000
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(93,000
|)
|
|$
|(797,000
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(102,000
|)
|
|$
|(872,000
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|Foreign currency translation
|
|(141,000
|)
|
|
|35,000
|
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
|(243,000
|)
|
|
|(837,000
|)
|Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to
|
|
|
|noncontrolling interest
|
|(9,000
|)
|
|
|(75,000
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to
|
|
|
|common stockholders
|$
|(234,000
|)
|
|$
|(762,000
|)
|
|
|
|
|Basic net income (loss) per common share
|$
|(0.01
|)
|
|$
|(0.05
|)
|Diluted net income (loss) per common share
|$
|(0.01
|)
|
|$
|(0.05
|)
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|17,324,976
|
|
|
|17,047,690
|
|Diluted
|
|17,324,976
|
|
|
|17,047,690
|
|
|
|
|
