Dynasil Corporation of America Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ: DYSL), a developer and manufacturer of optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets, today announced revenue of $10.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

“Overall revenue for the first quarter increased 9%, fueled by a 16% increase in revenue for our Optics segment, as compared to the same period last year,” said CEO Peter Sulick. “Our Innovation and Development segment revenue increased 1%, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2017.”

“We continue to invest in growth initiatives in our Optics segment to support further revenue growth,” continued Mr. Sulick. “The operating expenses in our Optics segment increased 20% over the same period last year, partially attributable to an increase in personnel for our growth initiatives, as well as the recent scale up in our marketing initiatives. Additionally, the approximately $160,000 in accounting expenses incurred due to the implementation of new revenue recognition policies impacted both our Optics and Innovation and Development segments.”

Certain key metrics by segment for the current quarter and the same quarter last year are presented below:

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Optics Innovation and Development* Biomedical Total Revenue $ 5,721,000 $ 4,307,000 $ - $ 10,028,000 Gross profit 1,879,000 1,813,000 - 3,692,000 GM % 33 % 42 % - 37 % Operating expenses 1,885,000 1,879,000 53,000 3,817,000 Operating income (loss) $ (6,000 ) $ (66,000 ) $ (53,000 ) $ (125,000 ) Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Optics Innovation and Development* Biomedical Total Revenue $ 4,942,000 $ 4,247,000 $ - $ 9,189,000 Gross profit 1,724,000 1,851,000 - 3,575,000 GM % 35 % 44 % - 39 % Operating expenses 1,576,000 1,723,000 445,000 3,744,000 Operating income (loss) $ 148,000 $ 128,000 $ (445,000 ) $ (169,000 ) *Formerly Contract Research

Net income (loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was a loss of ($0.1) million, or ($0.01) in basic earnings per share, compared with a loss of ($0.8) million, or ($0.05) in basic earnings per share in the three months ended December 31, 2017. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company recorded a tax benefit of $0.1 million. For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, due to the 2017 US Federal tax act, the Company recorded a tax expense of $0.7 million.

Conference Call Information

Dynasil will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 13, 2019. The call will be hosted by Chairman, CEO and President Peter Sulick and Chief Financial Officer Robert Bowdring. Those who wish to listen to the conference call can go to the event page or visit the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.dynasil.com . The call also may be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-866-688-3138 or (international callers) 1-574-990-2948. For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

About Dynasil

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ: DYSL) develops and manufactures optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and optical components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. Combining world-class expertise in research and materials science with extensive experience in manufacturing and product development, Dynasil is selling and continuing to develop products for dual-mode radiation detection solutions for security and commercial applications and sensors for non-destructive testing. Dynasil has an impressive and growing portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents. The Company is based in Newton, Massachusetts, with additional operations in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at www.dynasil.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and the beliefs and assumptions of our management, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding results of operations, our compliance with the financial covenants under our loan agreements with Middlesex Savings Bank and Massachusetts Capital Resource Company, the commercialization of our technology, including the Xcede patch and our dual mode detectors, the success of efforts to develop a successful Xcede Patch and to fund that development, our development of new technologies including at Dynasil Biomedical, the adequacy of our current financing sources to fund our current operations, our growth initiatives, our capital expenditures and the strength of our intellectual property portfolio. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar terms, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated or predicted include, without limitation, our ability to develop and commercialize our products, including obtaining regulatory approvals, the size and growth of the potential markets for our products and our ability to serve those markets, the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of our products, general economic conditions, costs and availability of raw materials and management information systems, our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our products, Xcede’s ability to produce preclinical data sufficient to enable it to initiate clinical studies of hemostatic patch, clinical results of Xcede’s programs which may not support further development, the ability of our RMD business unit to identify and pursue possible continued development opportunities for the Xcede patch, which is not assured, competition, the loss of key management and technical personnel, our ability to obtain timely payment of our invoices to governmental customers, litigation, the effect of governmental regulatory developments, the availability of financing sources, our ability to deleverage our balance sheet, our ability to identify and execute on acquisition opportunities and integrate such acquisitions into our business, and seasonality, as well as the uncertainties set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risk factors contained in Item 1A, and from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Dynasil Corporation of America and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ASSETS December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,165,000 $ 2,327,000 Accounts receivable, net 3,471,000 4,069,000 Unbilled receivables 1,245,000 1,215,000 Contract assets 21,000 - Inventories, net of reserves 4,492,000 4,106,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 801,000 664,000 Total current assets 11,195,000 12,381,000 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 7,956,000 8,098,000 Other Assets Intangibles, net 718,000 755,000 Deferred tax asset 4,394,000 4,333,000 Goodwill 5,864,000 5,900,000 Long term contract assets 4,000 7,000 Security deposits 53,000 58,000 Total other assets 11,033,000 11,053,000 Total Assets $ 30,184,000 $ 31,532,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Equipment line of credit $ 240,000 $ - Current portion of long-term debt 1,253,000 1,246,000 Capital lease obligations, current 34,000 40,000 Accounts payable 1,669,000 2,355,000 Contract liabilities 157,000 253,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,322,000 2,803,000 Total current liabilities 5,675,000 6,697,000 Long-term Liabilities Long-term debt 1,898,000 2,075,000 Long-term capital lease obligations 44,000 52,000 Deferred tax liability 199,000 205,000 Other long-term liabilities 178,000 175,000 Total long-term liabilities 2,319,000 2,507,000 Stockholders' Equity Dynasil stockholders' equity 20,898,000 21,029,000 Noncontrolling interest 1,292,000 1,299,000 Total stockholders' equity 22,190,000 22,328,000 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 30,184,000 $ 31,532,000

Dynasil Corporation of America Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net revenue $ 10,028,000 $ 9,189,000 Cost of revenue 6,336,000 5,614,000 Gross profit 3,692,000 3,575,000 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 398,000 279,000 Research and development 177,000 308,000 General and administrative 3,242,000 3,157,000 Total operating expenses 3,817,000 3,744,000 Income (loss) from operations (125,000 ) (169,000 ) Interest expense, net 42,000 43,000 Income (loss) before taxes (167,000 ) (212,000 ) Income tax (benefit) (65,000 ) 660,000 Net income (loss) (102,000 ) (872,000 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (9,000 ) (75,000 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (93,000 ) $ (797,000 ) Net income (loss) $ (102,000 ) $ (872,000 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation (141,000 ) 35,000 Total comprehensive income (loss) (243,000 ) (837,000 ) Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (9,000 ) (75,000 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (234,000 ) $ (762,000 ) Basic net income (loss) per common share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 17,324,976 17,047,690 Diluted 17,324,976 17,047,690

Contact: Patty Kehe

Corporate Secretary

Dynasil Corporation of America

Phone: 617.668.6855

pkehe@dynasil.com