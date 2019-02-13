13/02/2019 18:47:45

Terrestrial Energy Forms Nuclear Innovation Working Group to Support IMSR Power Plant Development

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy today announced the participation of leading members of the nuclear supply chain and industry in its Nuclear Innovation Working Group. The working group will advise Terrestrial Energy during Phase 2 of its Vendor Design Review program and on the development and deployment of its Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR). The group consists of the following companies and their representatives:

  • Bruce Power, Michael Rencheck, President and CEO

  • Burns & McDonnell, Glenn Neises, Nuclear Director

  • SNC-Lavalin, EVP and Candu Energy, President and CEO, William (Bill) A. Fox III,

  • Corporate Risk Associates Limited, Jasbir Sidhu, CEO

  • Kinectrics, David Harris, President and CEO

  • Laker Energy Products, Christopher Hughes, President and CEO

  • Promation, Mark Zimny, President and CEO

  • Sargent & Lundy, Michael J. Knaszak, Senior Vice President and Project Director

“We are pleased to report the involvement of so many leading members of the Canadian and international nuclear supply chain and industry in our IMSR project. This group brings expert capabilities to our engineering and testing programs,” said Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy. “It illustrates the ambition of the nuclear industrial supply chain, and its support for private-sector driven nuclear innovation today.”

“Canada has a mature nuclear industry including a supply chain that has serviced the CANDU reactor fleet in Canada and globally for more than 50 years, and today supports the multi-billion-dollar refurbishments of Ontario’s CANDU reactors,” said Ron Oberth, CEO of the Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries. “This nuclear innovation working group shows a deep bench of industrial expertise that can be drawn together to support game-changing nuclear technology, such as Terrestrial Energy’s molten salt reactor power plant.”

The creation of the working group follows November’s announcement by Minister Sohi, Canada’s Federal Minister of Natural Resources, of the conclusions of the “SMR Roadmap,” a nationwide study of Small Modular Reactor technology initiated in 2017. The conclusions of the report reflect Canada’s national interest in nuclear innovation and propose a framework for the future deployment of small modular reactors in Canada.

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV advanced nuclear power plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) technology. IMSR technology represents true innovation in cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear power plants. IMSR power plants will provide zero-carbon, reliable, dispatchable, cost-competitive electric power and high grade industrial heat for use in many industrial applications, such as chemical synthesis and desalination, and in so doing extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. They have the potential to make important contributions to industrial competitiveness, energy security, and economic growth. Their deployment will support rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system by displacing fossil fuel combustion across a broad spectrum. Using an innovative design, and proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology, Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators and industrial partners to complete IMSR engineering and to commission first IMSR power plants in the late 2020s.

Contact:

Jarret Adams

Terrestrial Energy

Phone: (202) 815-9234

Email: jadams@fulloncom.com

Contact:

Brian Smith

Terrestrial Energy

Phone: (416) 822-3130

Email: bsmith@the-lanes.ca

Website: www.terrestrialenergy.com

E-mail: info@terrestrialenergy.com

Social Media

Facebook:

Twitter:

YouTube:

LinkedIn:

Google+:

   

TerrestrialMSR

TerrestrialMSR

Terrestrial Energy

TerrestrialEnergy

TerrestrialEnergy

terrestrial-energy.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
12 Feb
VELO
Hvis agendaen er at komme i en god position for en samlet overtagelse - er de vel godt på vej. I hve..
29
12 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at skulle fremsætte nogen konspirationsteorier så finder jeg det personligt ganske interasant a..
22
12 Feb
GOMX
I får det seriøst til at lyde somom GomX er på vej ned og snakker dommedag 😂! Hallo bois!! Det førs..
19
11 Feb
VWS
MHI Vestas named as Preferred Supplier for 476 MW Baltic Eagle project in Germany http://www.mhivest..
18
12 Feb
PNDORA
Fuldstændig uenig.Noget af Pandoras fald er absolut berettiget, ingen tvivl om det!   MEN.Pandora ha..
15
11 Feb
DSV
Der er nogen i denne her tråd, der burde skamme sig, og derefter lære at holde deres ubegavede ringe..
15
08 Feb
I:DAX
Hej næstbedste venner!   Jeg tænkte at jeg lige ville knytte en kommentar til markedet, og det der f..
15
12 Feb
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne være åben for kritiske (negative) udsagn om Danske Bank, men jeg har det efterhånden l..
14
08 Feb
VWS
Et mere her : VESTAS: KUNDER EKSTREMT POSITIVE OVER FOR NY MØLLETYPE - GENT 06:34 I ja..
14
09 Feb
PNDORA
Det er jo spændende at se Pandora d.d. har ca. 219 jobannoncer åbent:   www.careerjet.com/search/job..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Whitechapel Holdings Inc., a wholly owned Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) company, signs exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement
2
Restructured Barrick Picks Up Speed as New Executive Teams Get Down to Business
3
Rachelle Shendow Named Marketing Manager at Derby Building Products, Parent Company of Tando® and Novik® Brands
4
Earth Science Tech, Inc. Signs Distributor for Hygee™ and Provides Update on CBD Product Launch
5
Start of Day

Latest news

20:27
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, IMMU, DBVT and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
20:20
UPDATE – Shared Storage Solutions Provider OpenDrives Welcomes David H. Buss to Board of Advisors
20:05
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Sogou, Inc. To Contact The Firm
20:00
Intimate Gatherings in Santa Fe, NM Fulfill Travelers' Ideals
19:52
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - HLF
19:49
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited To Contact The Firm
19:46
Exxe Set to Quadruple Revenues in 2019 With Its Entry Into VIP Digital Communities’ Space
19:42
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Perrigo Company plc To Contact The Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 February 2019 20:45:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190213.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-13 21:45:15 - 2019-02-13 20:45:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY