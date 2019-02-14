14/02/2019 14:22:15

180 Degree Capital Corp.’s Portfolio Company, TheStreet, Inc., Completes Sale of Its Institutional Business Units to Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC for $87.3 Million

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (“180”) (NASDAQ:TURN), notes that its portfolio company, TheStreet, Inc. (“TST”), announced today that it has completed the sale of its institutional business units, The Deal and BoardEx, to Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC for $87.3 million. The sale, which was initially announced on December 6, 2018, was approved by TheStreet's stockholders on February 12, 2019.

About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds.  Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn.  Detailed information about 180 and its holdings can be found on its website at www.180degreecapital.com.

Press Contact:

Daniel B. Wolfe

180 Degree Capital Corp.

973-746-4500

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. Please see the Company's securities filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and other significant factors that could affect the Company's actual results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or uncertainties. The reference and link to the website www.180degreecapital.com has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.  180 is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

180 Degree logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
12 Feb
VELO
Hvis agendaen er at komme i en god position for en samlet overtagelse - er de vel godt på vej. I hve..
29
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
12 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at skulle fremsætte nogen konspirationsteorier så finder jeg det personligt ganske interasant a..
23
12 Feb
GOMX
I får det seriøst til at lyde somom GomX er på vej ned og snakker dommedag 😂! Hallo bois!! Det førs..
20
11 Feb
VWS
MHI Vestas named as Preferred Supplier for 476 MW Baltic Eagle project in Germany http://www.mhivest..
18
12 Feb
PNDORA
Fuldstændig uenig.Noget af Pandoras fald er absolut berettiget, ingen tvivl om det!   MEN.Pandora ha..
15
11 Feb
DSV
Der er nogen i denne her tråd, der burde skamme sig, og derefter lære at holde deres ubegavede ringe..
15
08 Feb
I:DAX
Hej næstbedste venner!   Jeg tænkte at jeg lige ville knytte en kommentar til markedet, og det der f..
15
12 Feb
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne være åben for kritiske (negative) udsagn om Danske Bank, men jeg har det efterhånden l..
14
08 Feb
VWS
Et mere her : VESTAS: KUNDER EKSTREMT POSITIVE OVER FOR NY MØLLETYPE - GENT 06:34 I ja..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Whitechapel Holdings Inc., a wholly owned Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) company, signs exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement
2
GeoVax Issues Open Letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of McCormick & Company Investors (MKC)
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CVU Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A.

Latest news

14:37
CrypticCoin (CRYP) Partners with CryptoOracle to Deliver Community-Driven Global Blockchain Technology Solutions
14:36
College Graduates Need Life Skills, According to a National Executive Poll Conducted by HPU
14:35
PSIQ Enters the Projected $ 60 Billion Global Kosher Food Market
14:30
Primary placement auctions of Latvian Government debt securities
14:30
AVX Announces Support for the GEOX DRAGON All-Electric Formula-E Racing Team
14:30
DMG Announces Appointment of New Auditor
14:24
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:22
180 Degree Capital Corp.’s Portfolio Company, TheStreet, Inc., Completes Sale of Its Institutional Business Units to Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC for $87.3 Million
14:19
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 February 2019 14:56:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190213.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-02-14 15:56:07 - 2019-02-14 14:56:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY