Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares March 2019 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: AFT) - Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) today announced the declaration of its distribution for the month of March 2019 of $0.100 per common share, payable on the date noted below. 

The following dates apply to the declared distribution:

Record Date: March 18, 2019

Payment Date: March 29, 2019

Per Share Amount: $0.100 

Apollo Contact Information:

Product Literature

212-822-0467

  

Investors

Gary M. Stein

Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, LLC

212-822-0467

gstein@apollolp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to the Fund’s expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct.  These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to our dependence on certain key personnel, our ability to raise new Private Equity or Capital Markets funds, market conditions, generally, our ability to manage our rapid growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, the variability of our revenue, net income and cash flow, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by our funds and litigation risks, among others.

