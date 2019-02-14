14/02/2019 02:19:44

Avedro Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avedro, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDR) (“Avedro”), a leading commercial-stage ophthalmic medical technology company focused on treating corneal ectatic disorders and improving vision to reduce dependency on eyeglasses or contact lenses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $70.0 million. In addition, Avedro has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.  

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “AVDR” on February 14, 2019, and the offering is expected to close on February 19, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cowen, Guggenheim Securities and SVB Leerink are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources: BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Phone: 631-254-1735.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the timing and completion of Avedro’s proposed securities offering. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the proposed securities offering discussed above will be consummated on the terms described or at all. Completion of the proposed securities offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of Avedro, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in Avedro’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Avedro undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:

Greg Chodaczek or Lynn Lewis

Phone:  646-924-1769

investors@avedro.com

Avedro Logo Nasdaq.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
12 Feb
VELO
Hvis agendaen er at komme i en god position for en samlet overtagelse - er de vel godt på vej. I hve..
29
12 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at skulle fremsætte nogen konspirationsteorier så finder jeg det personligt ganske interasant a..
22
12 Feb
GOMX
I får det seriøst til at lyde somom GomX er på vej ned og snakker dommedag 😂! Hallo bois!! Det førs..
20
11 Feb
VWS
MHI Vestas named as Preferred Supplier for 476 MW Baltic Eagle project in Germany http://www.mhivest..
18
12 Feb
PNDORA
Fuldstændig uenig.Noget af Pandoras fald er absolut berettiget, ingen tvivl om det!   MEN.Pandora ha..
15
11 Feb
DSV
Der er nogen i denne her tråd, der burde skamme sig, og derefter lære at holde deres ubegavede ringe..
15
08 Feb
I:DAX
Hej næstbedste venner!   Jeg tænkte at jeg lige ville knytte en kommentar til markedet, og det der f..
15
12 Feb
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne være åben for kritiske (negative) udsagn om Danske Bank, men jeg har det efterhånden l..
14
08 Feb
VWS
Et mere her : VESTAS: KUNDER EKSTREMT POSITIVE OVER FOR NY MØLLETYPE - GENT 06:34 I ja..
14
09 Feb
PNDORA
Det er jo spændende at se Pandora d.d. har ca. 219 jobannoncer åbent:   www.careerjet.com/search/job..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Whitechapel Holdings Inc., a wholly owned Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) company, signs exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement
2
Earth Science Tech, Inc. Signs Distributor for Hygee™ and Provides Update on CBD Product Launch
3
Restructured Barrick Picks Up Speed as New Executive Teams Get Down to Business
4
Rachelle Shendow Named Marketing Manager at Derby Building Products, Parent Company of Tando® and Novik® Brands
5
Canopy Rivers to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Latest news

03:00
FXCM Arabic Wants to Meet You in Dubai
02:19
Avedro Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
02:15
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CVU Investors to Contact the Firm
01:26
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of McCormick & Company Investors (MKC)
01:20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors (JWN)
01:18
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 February 2019 03:29:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190213.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-14 04:29:44 - 2019-02-14 03:29:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY