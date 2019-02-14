Aviara Boats Defines Progressive Luxury with AV32

MIAMI, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviara Boats delivers a new luxury recreational day boat experience with today’s debut of its first model, the AV32, at the Miami International Boat Show. The first of a fleet of vessels 30-feet and over, Aviara’s AV32 is a 32-foot luxury bowrider that creates a flawless open water experience rooted in precision control, guest entertainment and premium all-day comfort and luxury. Aviara Boats is a new brand owned and manufactured by MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT).

“The AV32 fills a void we found from other offerings in the day boat category,” said Terry McNew, President and CEO of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. “Not only did we create something new with the concept of a progressive luxury day boat, we’re delivering this premium level experience at an attainable price point.”

The AV32’s aesthetic begins with a clean, striking shape and an interior that exudes European styling. The AV32 uniquely features an inviting open deck layout that puts entertainment and social interaction first. Aviara engineers designed the boat around how guests naturally utilize the interior, developing an open, comfortable seating arrangement with unique function in the bow and cockpit - including the industry’s first transom barstool-style seating as well as stepped transom seating in the aft. A color-matched premium fiberglass hardtop is a standard feature.

Aviara performs with unrivaled precision, enabling captains to instantly master every escape. For captains, elevated control begins at the clean, digital-forward Monolith helm featuring a triple-display dash, handcrafted Italian steering wheel and joystick piloting. The dash components include a 12” Garmin display for charts and navigation, 10.1” boat control and stereo display and a 7” engine display.

Premium Klipsch Audio comes standard in the AV32, delivering concert-level sound courtesy of audio technology exclusively marinized for MasterCraft Boat Holdings. Through a combination of eight full-range speakers, two subwoofers, dual digital amplifiers and a premium Bongiovi digital signal processor, guests will enjoy colossal, clean sound through a total of four customizable volume control zones.

The AV32 delivers modern comfort and premium standard features and appointments at unmatched levels of craftsmanship and quality for customers that demand perfection. Owners can select from a meticulously curated color palette and array of premium metal, wood and vinyl materials and solid surface accents to customize each AV32. Ensuring that guests are accomodated for a full day, the AV32 features three coolers, a wet bar with sink and dedicated wine bottle storage as well as a centerline head with sink, electric toilet and holding tank. Essential touch points on deck also were considered by Aviara designers as AV32 models include always-temperate CoolFeel vinyl upholstery and a unique tiled floor design.

Aviara Boats, including the AV32, are available in both sterndrive and outboard propulsion options. AV32 outboard configurations come standard with Twin Mercury Verado 300 HP engines with Verado 350 HP engines as an upgrade option. A Mercury Joystick Piloting for Outboards (JPO) is standard. Sterndrive AV32 configurations feature twin Ilmor MV8 6.0L MPI 380 HP engines with optional twin Ilmor MV8 6.2L GDI 430 HP engines. A OneTouch Joystick is standard for sterndrive configurations. Performance of both AV32 propulsion configurations includes top speeds above 50 MPH, 32 MPH optimal cruise speeds with ranges exceeding more than 220-miles.

Aviara Boats are available in seven exterior colors with a primary gel coat and an accent gel coat selection. Owners have the ability to customize the interior – from flooring to cockpit and metal accents - selecting from a variety of premium finishes, colors and materials.

Aviara Boats are exclusively distributed nationally by MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO), the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Orders for Aviara may be placed immediately through authorized MarineMax dealers. For more information about Aviara, please visit www.aviaraboats.com .

Miami International Boat Show Debut:

Aviara will host an open house event today at 3:30pm to unveil the AV32 at the Miami International Boat Show at Pier 8, slips 828 & 830.

About Aviara Boats

Aviara Boats is an American recreational luxury day boat brand that creates an elevated open water experience by fusing progressive style and effortless comfort in its modern luxury vessels. The company produces boats in the 30-40 foot range that create the ultimate, premium open water experience. Aviara is owned and manufactured by Vonore, Tenn.-based MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) and born from a team with decades of innovation excellence. For more information about Aviara, please visit www.aviaraboats.com .

