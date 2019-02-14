14/02/2019 14:30:00

AVX Announces Support for the GEOX DRAGON All-Electric Formula-E Racing Team

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, is sponsoring the GEOX DRAGON Formula-E racing team in partnership with Mouser Electronics, TTI, Inc., and Molex. The world’s first and only racing series with all-electric vehicles, the ABB FIA Formula-E Championship is a fusion of engineering, technology, sport, science, design, music, and entertainment — all firmly rooted in the three core values of energy, environment, and entertainment, and designed to help drive the change towards an all-electric future by accelerating global interest in electric vehicle technology.

The Formula-E championship is comprised of 13 races that take place in 12 incredible cities across five continents. Season 5 kicked off in Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, December 16, 2018, and will take its final lap in New York City on Sunday, July 14, 2019. The next race takes place this Saturday, February 16, in Mexico City, where GEOX DRAGON drivers José María “Pechito” López — a three-time World Touring Car Driver’s Champion and multiple FIA Formula-E podium finisher — and Felipe Nasr — the reigning IMSA Prototype Champion and former Formula-1 pilot — will take to the 2.093km Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez track in pursuit of an electric finish and new accolades.

“The all-electric Formula-E racing circuit serves as both a catalyst and proving ground for the innovative electronic components and systems responsible for both the edge-of-your-seat excitement that has earned the sport legions of global fans and for inspiring critical performance, efficiency, and safety improvements responsible for making this technology more enticing to consumers and steering the automotive industry towards an all-electric future,” said Alex Schenkel, AVX’s senior vice president of Global Sales. “We at AVX are thrilled to partner with Mouser, TTI, and Molex to support this cutting-edge, all-electric racing technology and to showcase sustainability in a platform with so much global excitement and appeal. We wish the GEOX DRAGON team and all the Formula-E fans a fast-paced season of good, clean (energy) fun.”   

“Formula-E cars require the latest sustainable and — most importantly — high-performance components to gain a competitive edge,” said Todd McAtee, vice president, Americas Business Development for Mouser Electronics. “By teaming up with AVX, TTI, and Molex to sponsor Formula-E, Mouser shows its commitment to keeping engineers up to date with innovative technologies.”

AVX supports the advancement of electric vehicle technology with innovative electronic component, interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions designed to provide peak performance in powertrain, active body control, advanced driver assistance system, lighting, power conversion, and drive control systems. Other recent company-wide efforts to support increased environmental sustainability include a new a 908kW solar energy parking canopy that began operation at its corporate headquarters in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, this January and is expected to generate 1.3GWh of clean, green power — the equivalent of more than one million pounds of burned coal — by the end of 2019.

For more information about the FIA Formula-E Championship, including the Formula-E racing schedule, please visit https://www.fiaformulae.com/. To support the GEOX DRAGON Formula-E racing team, visit FANBOOST to vote for drivers José María “Pechito” López and Felipe Nasr and follow hashtag #AVXFormulaE and #FANBOOST on social media. The five drivers with the most FANBOOST votes cast in their favor all the way up until 15 minutes into each race are awarded a significant five-second burst of power that they can deploy in the second half of each race.

For more information about AVX, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, SC 29644.

About AVX

AVX Corporation

 is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:AVX).

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 750 manufacturers. Mouser offers 23 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000 customers in more than 220 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About Molex

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, commercial vehicle and medical.

About

GEOX DRAGON

GEOX DRAGON was founded in 2007, by Owner and Team Principal Jay Penske. GEOX DRAGON is headquartered in California (Los Angeles), the largest EV market in the world, and has additional racing operations in Britain (Silverstone, UK). In 2014, GEOX DRAGON became one of the three founding teams of the FIA Formula-E Championship. The team finished Runner-Up (2nd place) in the Championship in 2015 and scored the first ever Formula E race wins in both Germany and Mexico in 2016 and 2017. GEOX DRAGON develops its powertrains under the Penske Autosport marque. The team’s engineering and mechanic personnel are some of the finest and most experienced engineers and crew in the world, collectively accumulating over 185 years of racing experience, and achieving over 220+ race wins and 17 Championship titles. GEOX DRAGON’s pilots for Season 5 include three-time World Touring Car Driver’s Champion and multiple FIA Formula E podium finisher José María López and reigning IMSA Prototype Champion and former Formula-1 pilot, Felipe Nasr. GEOX DRAGON’s team motto is the Latin phrase “E Pluribus Unum” – meaning “out of many, there is one.”

Attachment

Nick Kovalsky

AVX Corporation

(864) 228-8869

nicholas.kovalsky@avx.com

Christina Sandidge

BtB Marketing Communications

(919) 872-8172

christina.sandidge@btbmarketing.com

