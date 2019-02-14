14/02/2019 01:16:40

Bristow Group Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP for Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Bristow Group Inc. (“Bristow” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRS) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On February 11, 2019, the Company disclosed that it "did not have adequate monitoring control processes in place related to non-financial covenants within certain of its secured financing and lease agreements." The same day, the Company announced that it had terminated its agreement to purchase Columbia Helicopters, Inc. On this news, the Bristow’s share price fell $1.22 per share, or nearly 40%, to close at $1.84 per share on February 12, 2019.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Bristow securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com, or by visiting https://shareholder.law/cases/?case=bristow.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

Dan DeMaria

(617) 398-5660 phone

155 Federal Street, Suite 400

Boston, MA 02110

dan@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

