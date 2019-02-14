14/02/2019 14:15:00

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Launch of New Single Cup Café Caribe Items

STATEN ISLAND, New York, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq: JVA) (the “Company”) today announced the launch of their new single cup Café Caribe items, available in traditional Café Caribe brand and a bold dark Colombian flavor profile.

“We are excited to add these two new products to the most popular and bestselling brand within our portfolio,” said Andrew Gordon, President and CEO of the Company. “Café Caribe is our company’s flagship brand, satisfying the Latin consumer for over 50 years. Our new single serve Café Caribe items will continue to serve this same consumer along with those consumers who desire the convenience of their own personal single serve espresso coffee. We intend to market these products to our customers who currently carry other Café Caribe items as well as marketing them for sale on our company’s web store. We are excited to continue to grow our Café Caribe brand and will continue to explore new opportunities to capitalize on our brand’s increasingly strong position in the Latino coffee market while adapting to the ever changing consumer consumption patterns in our constantly evolving coffee space,” continued Mr. Gordon.

About Coffee Holding

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company’s private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

Forward looking statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company’s outlook on the growth

of Café Caribe’s extended offerings

and the Company’s expected annual dividend. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management’s expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, hedging activities, the effect of economic conditions, intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, risks in product development, the results of financing efforts, the ability to complete transactions, the ability to pay the dividend for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2019 and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Company Contact

Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

Andrew Gordon

President & CEO

718-832-0800

CoffeeHoldingsCo_Inc.jpg

Related content
29 Jan - 
Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Year End Results
14 Nov - 
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Targa Reso..
14 Sep - 
Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Results for Three and ..

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:15 JVA
Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Launch of New Single Cup Café Caribe Items
29 Jan JVA
Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Year End Results
14 Nov TRGP
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Targa Resources, IntriCon, ENDRA Life Sciences, Coffee Holding Co., Orion Group, and Carbon Black — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
14 Sep JVA
Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Results for Three and Nine Months Ended July 31, 2018
31 Jul JVA
Coffee Holding Co., Inc. to Expand Partnership with Smart & Final
07 Jun JVA
Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Results for Three and Six Months Ended April 30, 2018
24 Apr JVA
COFFEE HOLDING JOINT VENTURE ACQUIRES STEEP N BREW COFFEE COMPANY
07 Mar JVA
Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Results for Three Months Ended January 31, 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Whitechapel Holdings Inc., a wholly owned Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) company, signs exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement
2
GeoVax Issues Open Letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar
3
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of McCormick & Company Investors (MKC)
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CVU Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A.

Related stock quotes

Coffee Holding Co., Inc 7.580 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

14:37
CrypticCoin (CRYP) Partners with CryptoOracle to Deliver Community-Driven Global Blockchain Technology Solutions
14:36
College Graduates Need Life Skills, According to a National Executive Poll Conducted by HPU
14:35
PSIQ Enters the Projected $ 60 Billion Global Kosher Food Market
14:30
Primary placement auctions of Latvian Government debt securities
14:30
AVX Announces Support for the GEOX DRAGON All-Electric Formula-E Racing Team
14:30
DMG Announces Appointment of New Auditor
14:24
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:22
180 Degree Capital Corp.’s Portfolio Company, TheStreet, Inc., Completes Sale of Its Institutional Business Units to Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC for $87.3 Million
14:19
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 February 2019 14:56:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190213.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-14 15:56:26 - 2019-02-14 14:56:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY