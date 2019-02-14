Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Launch of New Single Cup Café Caribe Items

STATEN ISLAND, New York, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq: JVA) (the “Company”) today announced the launch of their new single cup Café Caribe items, available in traditional Café Caribe brand and a bold dark Colombian flavor profile.

“We are excited to add these two new products to the most popular and bestselling brand within our portfolio,” said Andrew Gordon, President and CEO of the Company. “Café Caribe is our company’s flagship brand, satisfying the Latin consumer for over 50 years. Our new single serve Café Caribe items will continue to serve this same consumer along with those consumers who desire the convenience of their own personal single serve espresso coffee. We intend to market these products to our customers who currently carry other Café Caribe items as well as marketing them for sale on our company’s web store. We are excited to continue to grow our Café Caribe brand and will continue to explore new opportunities to capitalize on our brand’s increasingly strong position in the Latino coffee market while adapting to the ever changing consumer consumption patterns in our constantly evolving coffee space,” continued Mr. Gordon.

About Coffee Holding

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company’s private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

Forward looking statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company’s outlook on the growth

of Café Caribe’s extended offerings

and the Company’s expected annual dividend. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management’s expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, hedging activities, the effect of economic conditions, intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, risks in product development, the results of financing efforts, the ability to complete transactions, the ability to pay the dividend for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2019 and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Company Contact

