14/02/2019 14:05:00

Deltek and Grant Thornton Form Alliance

Herndon, VA, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has entered into a strategic alliance with Grant Thornton LLP, a leading professional services firm.  The alliance will help both public and private companies of all sizes, including government contractors, to comply with accounting rules, regulations and standards using both technology and expertise.

Grant Thornton, itself a government contractor, will complement and extend Deltek’s Global Consulting capabilities – allowing the two companies to jointly deploy purpose-built, project-centric systems, including Deltek Enterprise Resource Planning, Project & Portfolio Management, and Talent Management solutions.

More specifically, Grant Thornton will provide Deltek’s customers with specialized know-how in systems integration, change management, finance optimization, digital transformation, compliance and business consulting. A broad range of Deltek clients that service the government stand to benefit from Grant Thornton’s specialization in government contract compliance – including professional-services companies, manufacturers, high-tech services companies and engineering firms. 

“Government contractors can now tap into an integrated team that utilizes Deltek’s solutions and applies Grant Thornton’s acumen in transformation, change management and compliance,” said Greg Wallig, Grant Thornton’s Metro DC-Arlington Office Managing Principal. “It’s important to have the best solutions and system integrators teamed together to provide clients with the highest-value transformation services.”  

“Our alliance partners are a critical part of our ecosystem as a global business and we welcome Grant Thornton to that distinguished list,” added Matt Strazza, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Deltek. “Grant Thornton understands the unique challenges that government contractors and project-based businesses face when looking to transform their business. As businesses change and grow, they need to adjust their systems and transform to maximize effectiveness. Together, Deltek and Grant Thornton will offer organizations world-class solutions and best practices to solve those issues and maximize the value of their Deltek investments.”

To learn more about Deltek’s Global Consulting services, visit www.deltek.com/globalconsulting. To learn more about Grant Thornton’s Business Consulting offerings, visit www.grantthornton.com/businessconsulting.

About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues in excess of $1.8 billion and operates 58 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations. 

“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions. Please see grantthornton.com for further details.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 23,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com  

