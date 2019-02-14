14/02/2019 03:00:00

FXCM Arabic Wants to Meet You in Dubai

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Arabic, the department dedicated to servicing the Middle East and Gulf client base of FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or “FXCM”), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, invites past, present and interested trading fanatics to schedule one-on-one meetings with FXCM. The FXCM Arabic team will be in Dubai throughout the week of 18 February meeting with clients and hosting an afternoon of discussions, education and networking at the Dubai Trading Forum on 21st February. FXCM staff along with experienced speakers will cover both technical and fundamental trading analysis across FX, indices, gold and more.

Contact an FXCM Arabic team member to set up your meeting today Email arabic@fxcm.com and or Register for free and don't miss this opportunity to learn from industry experts and network with like-minded traders and professionals.

In addition, FXCM Pro staff will be in the region meeting with dedicated and prospective clients. Interested participants can book one-on-one meetings with a dedicated FXCM representative to explore FXCM Pro’s versatile product offerings and services. Email support@fxcmpro.com

Siju Daniel, CCO of FXCM Group stated, “The Arabic team at FXCM will be in the region quarterly moving forward to participate face to face with our traders and partners. This is a new strategy for us in the region and we are looking forward to engaging with everyone throughout the year.”

For more information and to open a live account, traders can contact an FXCM specialist 24 hours a day 5 days a week.

About FXCM:

FXCM

 is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

 Trading Forex/CFD's on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors as you could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. For clients who maintain account(s) with Forex Capital Markets Limited ("FXCM LTD"), retail clients could sustain a total loss of deposited funds but are not subject to subsequent payment obligations beyond the deposited funds and professional clients could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Prior to trading any products offered by Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the “FXCM Group”], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (“FXCM AU”) (AFSL 309763), you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group’s websites prior to taking further action. Read full disclaimer.

Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463

Vice-President, Corporate Communications

jsales@fxcm.com 

FXCM.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
12 Feb
VELO
Hvis agendaen er at komme i en god position for en samlet overtagelse - er de vel godt på vej. I hve..
29
12 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at skulle fremsætte nogen konspirationsteorier så finder jeg det personligt ganske interasant a..
22
12 Feb
GOMX
I får det seriøst til at lyde somom GomX er på vej ned og snakker dommedag 😂! Hallo bois!! Det førs..
20
11 Feb
VWS
MHI Vestas named as Preferred Supplier for 476 MW Baltic Eagle project in Germany http://www.mhivest..
18
12 Feb
PNDORA
Fuldstændig uenig.Noget af Pandoras fald er absolut berettiget, ingen tvivl om det!   MEN.Pandora ha..
15
11 Feb
DSV
Der er nogen i denne her tråd, der burde skamme sig, og derefter lære at holde deres ubegavede ringe..
15
08 Feb
I:DAX
Hej næstbedste venner!   Jeg tænkte at jeg lige ville knytte en kommentar til markedet, og det der f..
15
12 Feb
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne være åben for kritiske (negative) udsagn om Danske Bank, men jeg har det efterhånden l..
14
08 Feb
VWS
Et mere her : VESTAS: KUNDER EKSTREMT POSITIVE OVER FOR NY MØLLETYPE - GENT 06:34 I ja..
14
09 Feb
PNDORA
Det er jo spændende at se Pandora d.d. har ca. 219 jobannoncer åbent:   www.careerjet.com/search/job..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Whitechapel Holdings Inc., a wholly owned Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) company, signs exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement
2
Earth Science Tech, Inc. Signs Distributor for Hygee™ and Provides Update on CBD Product Launch
3
Restructured Barrick Picks Up Speed as New Executive Teams Get Down to Business
4
Rachelle Shendow Named Marketing Manager at Derby Building Products, Parent Company of Tando® and Novik® Brands
5
Canopy Rivers to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Latest news

03:00
FXCM Arabic Wants to Meet You in Dubai
02:19
Avedro Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
02:15
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CVU Investors to Contact the Firm
01:26
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of McCormick & Company Investors (MKC)
01:20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors (JWN)
01:18
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A.
01:16
Bristow Group Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP for Violations of Federal Securities Laws

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 February 2019 03:29:40
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190213.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-14 04:29:40 - 2019-02-14 03:29:40 - 1000 - Website: OKAY