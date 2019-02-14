14/02/2019 22:46:21

Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) Has Retained Rage Marketing, Inc. For Strategic Growth Counseling

Waterbury, CT, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) (the “Company” or “Marathon”) and its subsidiary MarathonRx, Inc. are pleased to announce they have retained Rage Marketing, Inc. (RMI), a cutting-edge marketing firm specializing in small-cap and micro-cap companies trading on the OTC Markets, as their strategic growth consultant. 

Under the terms of the agreement, RMI will expand Marathon Group’s presence with the nation’s brokerage and investment community, manage its growing shareholder base, develop and implement the Company’s overall corporate communications strategy.

Rage Marketing will also tap into its CBD industry network to assist with product development, identifying top quality suppliers and brand awareness.

“The addition of Rage Marketing solidifies our goal to aggressively take our share of the booming CBD industry,” states MacDonald Tudeme, President and CEO of Marathon Group. “Their expertise in business development and investor relations will assist us in building MarathonRx from the ground level to revenue generating in a short time,” he continued.

About MarathonRx, Inc.

MarathonRx is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR), formed to explore the various opportunities that are available in the booming legal cannabis industry.  As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve for cannabis products and services, MarathonRx will leverage its parent company’s proven expertise in point-of-sale solutions, digital marketing, e-commerce, advertising and lead generation.

About Marathon Group Corp

Marathon Group Corp. (PDPR) is a Connecticut-based software company engaged in web property development, focused on solving problems faced by small and medium size businesses.

About Rage Marketing, Inc.

Rage Marketing Inc. is a cutting-edge marketing firm focused on Small-cap and Micro-cap companies trading on the OTC Markets. We are passionate about helping undervalued companies reach the audience they deserve. We know market trends. We are informed about the regulatory landscape. It's our business to understand the mindset of today's investors and how to deliver our clients’ message.

Safe Harbor Statement

The matters discussed, particularly information regarding future revenue, earnings, business plans and goals, consist of forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management’s assumptions and the Company’s future performance are both subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties, and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained herein is subject to the risk factors and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which risk factors and uncertainties are incorporated by reference as though fully set forth herein.

MacDonald Tudeme

jasmactt@gmail.com

Investor Relations:

 

Rage Marketing Inc.

info@ragemarketinginc.com

(800) 867-1851

5be9f554ab8b950004a8e721_1.png

