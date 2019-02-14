14/02/2019 08:26:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Euro Stoxx High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 13

Funds      Date       Ticker   ISIN code    Shares in  Currency Net Asset     NAV/per
                      Symbol                Issue               Value         share
                                                                              Base
Invesco    13.02.2019 EUHD     IE00BZ4BMM98 600,001    EUR      15,705,588    26.17594
EURO STOXX
High
Dividend
Low
Volatility
UCITS ETF

