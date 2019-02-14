14/02/2019 22:12:44

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vale S.A. - VALE

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vale S.A. (“Vale” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VALE). Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Vale and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated the federal securities laws.

                                                                                                                                 

[Click here to join a class action]

On January 25, 2019, a tailings dam collapsed at a mine operated by Vale in Minas Gerais, Brazil, releasing a mudflow that devastated the mine’s administrative area and surrounding community.  As of January 28, 2019, at least 60 people were reported killed in the incident, with hundreds more missing. 

Vale’s American depositary receipt price fell $1.20, or 8.08%, to close at $13.66 on January 25, 2019, and continued to fall sharply on January 28, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Related content
17:19 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, ATVI, VALE and SVXY: Levi..
15:47 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, XRAY, ASTE and VALE: Levi..
15:40 - 
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of ..
Related debate
29 Jan - 
Ja, meget tragisk og sørgeligt, med den ulykke. Ud fra ..
28 Jan - 
Artiklerne der findes under denne url https://finance.y..
28 Jan - 
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/vale-post-disaster-stock..

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:12 VALE
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vale S.A. - VALE
17:19 ATVI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, ATVI, VALE and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:47 VALE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, XRAY, ASTE and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:40 VALE
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
01:18 VALE
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A.
13 Feb GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for W, MAXR, VALE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Feb NVDA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, NVDA, VALE and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12 Feb VALE
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Vale S.A. To Contact The Firm
12 Feb VALE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, XRAY, MKL and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
11 Feb IMMU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, MKL, GSM and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GeoVax Issues Open Letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar
2
Post-Hospital MRSA Infections Reduced By 30 Percent Through Use of Antiseptic Soap, Mouthwash, and Antibiotic Nasal Ointment
3
SBM OFFSHORE 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS
4
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of McCormick & Company Investors (MKC)
5
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A.

Related stock quotes

Vale S.A. American Depos.. 12.14 1.2% Stock price increasing

Latest news

23:03
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Uxin Ltd. - UXIN
23:00
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
22:59
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Wirecard AG – WCAGY- WRCDF
22:56
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, SOGO, XRAY and ASTE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22:50
Yamana Gold Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
22:50
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Wirecard AG – WCAGY- WRCDF
22:46
Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) Has Retained Rage Marketing, Inc. For Strategic Growth Counseling
22:35
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation - SRUN - AMR
22:32
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Amdocs Limited - DOX

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 February 2019 23:22:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190213.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-15 00:22:51 - 2019-02-14 23:22:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY