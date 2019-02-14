EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 14, 2019 SHARES
STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION
A total of 53,236 A-shares converted into R-shares will be traded together with the old R-shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of February 15, 2019.
Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share:
Trading code: STEAV
ISIN code: FI0009005953
Orderbook id: 24359
Number of shares: 176,259,436
Trading code: STERV
ISIN code: FI0009005961
Orderbook id: 24360
Number of shares: 612,360,551
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
***
TIEDOTE, 14. HELMIKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET
STORA ENSO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO
Stora Enso Oyj:n A-osakkeista R-osakkeiksi muunnetut 53 236 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Stora Enso Oyj:n R-osakkeiden kanssa 15. helmikuuta 2019 alkaen.
Perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: STEAV
ISIN-koodi: FI0009005953
id: 24359
Osakemäärä: 176 259 436
Kaupankäyntitunnus: STERV
ISIN-koodi: FI0009005961
id: 24360
Osakemäärä: 612 360 551
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260