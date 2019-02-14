Yamana Gold Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) is herein reporting its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, and its Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates as at December 31, 2018.

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Gold equivalent ounce (“GEO”)(1) production from Yamana Mines(2) for the fourth quarter was 310,369, including 270,193 ounces of gold and 3.26 million ounces of silver. Total Yamana gold production(3) was 292,484 ounces. The Company also produced 39.0 million pounds of copper.

Full year GEO production from Yamana Mines was 1,041,350, including 940,619 ounces of gold and 8.02 million ounces of silver. Full year copper production was 129.2 million pounds.

Full year gold and copper production from Yamana Mines exceeded the higher guidance levels set in October of last year while full year silver production exceeded the lower guidance provided at that time. Original guidance set in February 2018 was for 900,000 ounces of gold, 120 million pounds of copper and 8.15 million ounces of silver.

Fourth quarter costs for Yamana Mines included all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) on a by-product basis(4) of $656 per GEO; cash costs on a by-product basis(4) of $418 per GEO; and total cost of sales of $1,019 per GEO. Full year costs for Yamana Mines included AISC on a by-product basis(4) of $699 per GEO; cash costs on a by-product basis(4) of $448 per GEO; and total cost of sales of $1,028 per GEO, which was in line with or better than guided ranges for the cost metrics. Refer to page 18 of this press release for additional information on costs by metal on a co-product and by-product basis. Going forward, reported cost metrics and cost guidance will reflect a change to the presentation methodology. Specifically, the Company, as an active member of the World Gold Council, has adopted the updated version of the Guidance Note on AISC, among other changes, that are detailed in Section 2 of the Company’s fourth quarter 2018 Management’s Discussion & Analysis, which has been filed on SEDAR. In the Company’s 2019-2021 Outlook press release, issued on February 14, 2019, cost metrics for 2018 have been restated for the updated methodology to facilitate direct comparisons.

(All amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.)

Gold equivalent ounces include gold plus silver at a ratio of 81.3:1 for Q4 2018 and 79.6:1 for the full year 2018. Yamana Mines include Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Minera Florida, Jacobina and Cerro Moro. Total Yamana production includes production from Gualcamayo. Refers to a non-GAAP financial measure or an additional line item or subtotal in financial statements. Please see the discussion included at the end of this press release under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Line Items and Subtotals in Financial Statements”. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are available at www.yamana.com/Q42018 and in Section 11 of the Company’s fourth quarter 2018 Management’s Discussion & Analysis, which has been filed on SEDAR.

Adjusted Earnings(4) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 excluding certain items (see below), were $26.2 million or $0.03 per share. Net loss attributable to Yamana equity holders for the same period, was $61.4 million or $0.06 per share basic and diluted. This includes certain non-cash and other items that may not be reflective of current and ongoing operations, which reduced the Company’s net income by $87.6 million, or $0.09 per share basic and diluted.

Cash flows from operating activities for the fourth quarter were $114.7 million and cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital(4) were $115.8 million. Fourth quarter cash flows were net of amortization of deferred revenue, $33.3 million of which related to deferred revenue recognized attributable to deliveries under the Company’s copper advanced sales program during the quarter. Deliveries under the Company's copper advanced sales program began during the third quarter 2018 and will continue until mid-2019. If not for the timing difference of cash proceeds attributable to this transaction, the Company’s cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital would have been higher by those amounts during the quarter as follows:

(In millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise noted) For the three months ended Illustration of impact due to copper advanced sales program March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2019(6) June 30, 2019(6) Cumulative impact Copper pounds to be delivered per contract (millions) 13.2 10.7 8.2 8.2 40.3 Cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital (5) $ 206.4 $ 157.5 $ 86.6 $ 115.8 n/a n/a Impact due to copper advanced sales program (125.0 ) — 41.7 33.3 25.1 24.9 — Cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital, normalized for the copper advanced sales program (5) $ 81.4 $ 157.5 $ 128.3 $ 149.1 n/a n/a

Refers to a non-GAAP financial measure or an additional line item or subtotal in financial statements. Please see the discussion included at the end of this press release under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Line Items and Subtotals in Financial Statements”. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are available at www.yamana.com/Q42018 and in Section 11 of the Company’s fourth quarter 2018 Management’s Discussion & Analysis, which has been filed on SEDAR. Adjusted operating cash flows are adjusted for payments not reflective of current period operations and advance payments received pursuant to metal purchase agreements. For illustration purposes only; the Company intends to provide information each subsequent period reflecting the impact due to the copper advanced sales program over its term.

A non-cash impairment reversal of $150.0 million in respect of Jacobina was recognized following the significant increase in mineral reserves and mineral resources, which extends the life of the mine, and other operational improvements. The reversal was offset by non-cash accounting impairments of $151.0 million in respect of Minera Florida and $45.0 million in respect of goodwill on the acquisition of Canadian Malartic. No indicators of impairment or reversal were identified for the other operating mine sites. In addition, the current quarter includes an income tax expense of $33.3 million incurred and payable at the end of the year, following an administrative interpretation of relevant tax legislation and approach by Brazilian tax authorities under that tax legislation in December. The expense was unexpected, not consistent with the Company's interpretations of the tax legislation and inconsistent with past practice. The Company has made the payment so as to avoid penalties and interest but in respect of which, the Company is pursuing legal recourse and remedies. Adjustments to net earnings during the periods noted below are as follows:

Summary of Certain Non-Cash and Other Items Included in Net Loss

Three Months Ending Dec 31st Twelve Months Ending Dec 31st 2018 2017 2018 2017 Non-cash unrealized foreign exchange losses/(gains) 3.2 (1.2 ) 9.5 15.0 Share-based payments/mark-to-market of deferred share units (0.5 ) 3.7 5.3 12.8 Mark-to-market (gains) losses on derivative contracts (2.6 ) 12.8 (9.4 ) 9.3 Net mark-to-market losses (gains) on investment and other assets 0.9 (0.5 ) 9.8 2.5 Revision in estimates and liabilities including contingencies 0.3 1.9 12.9 (26.6 ) Gain on sale of subsidiaries (2.7 ) - (73.7 ) - Impairment (reversal) of mining and non-operational mineral properties, and properties held for sale (13.0 ) 356.4 250.0 356.5 Impairment of goodwill 45.0 - 45.0 - Financing costs paid on early note redemption - - 14.7 - Reorganization costs 2.2 1.2 10.1 4.8 Other provisions, write-downs and adjustments 16.4 (0.5 ) 34.9 18.5 Non-cash tax unrealized foreign exchange losses/(gains) (43.2 ) 11.6 151.9 9.9 Income tax effect of adjustments and other one-time tax adjustments 81.6 (141.3 ) (64.4 ) (143.4 ) TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS(7) 87.6 244.1 396.5 259.3 Increase to net loss per share 0.09 0.26 0.42 0.27

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, net loss from operations, attributable to Yamana equity holders, would be adjusted by an increase of $87.6 million (2017 - $244.1 million). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net earnings from operations, attributable to Yamana equity holders, would be adjusted by an increase of $396.5 million (2017 - $259.3 million).

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company completed the previously announced sale of the Gualcamayo mine in Argentina to Mineros S.A. The Company received consideration with a total value of approximately $85 million, which includes cash proceeds of $30 million; $30 million in additional payments related to the advancement of the Deep Carbonates project; and royalties related to metal production at Gualcamayo and the Deep Carbonates project. The consideration received offers significant upside in the case of new oxide discoveries, higher gold prices and/or development of the Deep Carbonates project, thereby preserving considerable optionality. The transaction also includes an option for Mineros to acquire up to a 51% interest in the La Pepa project in Chile.

The Company's exploration programs continue to deliver on mineral resources discovery and mineral reserve replacement and growth. The exploration program successfully increased gold mineral reserves to replace 2018 mineral depletion, excluding assets that were disposed of in 2018. On the same basis, measured and indicated gold mineral resources and inferred mineral resources increased by 5% and 7%, respectively. For silver, mineral reserves decreased 3%, measured and indicated mineral resources decreased 4% and inferred mineral resources decreased 3%. For copper, mineral reserves increased 6%, measured and indicated mineral resources increased 55% and inferred mineral resources increased 211%.

The balance sheet as at December 31, 2018 includes cash and cash equivalents of $98.5 million with available credit of $705.0 million for total liquidity of $803.5 million. Net debt(4) as at December 31, 2018, was $1.66 billion.

Daniel Racine, Yamana’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented as follows: “In 2018 we achieved another year of exceeding our production guidance for all metals and at costs better than or in line with our guidance. Gold and copper exceeded the increased guidance levels we announced in October, while silver production exceeded the guidance that was lowered at that time. Our operational performance would not have been possible without our success in delivering Cerro Moro on time and on budget and exceeding expectations on both production and costs through the first six months of commercial production.

Throughout the year we also advanced several strategic initiatives, including closing the sale of the Canadian Malartic exploration properties, the Gualcamayo mine and completion of the business combination between Brio Gold and Leagold in addition to the ongoing evaluation and engagement in discussions relating to scenarios to develop Agua Rica.

Overall, we remain in a strong position to carry the Company’s health and safety, operational, and balance sheet momentum into 2019.”

DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION, AND STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

Chapada: The Company continues to advance its exploration program with the objective of identifying higher-grade copper and gold opportunities that are near the Chapada mine, completing infill drilling of the Sucupira and Baru deposits which would lead to a pit expansion, and advancing district scale targets. Mineralization has been identified along a 15-kilometre trend with numerous prospective areas under consideration for further drilling. Infill drilling in the Baru area is expected to reduce stripping ratios for the Sucupira deposit and drilling on oxide mineralization, such as Hidrotermalito, brings the potential for heap leaching opportunities that could complement the Suruca Oxides Project. Notwithstanding the focus on the exploration potential to discover higher-grade copper and gold areas, the Company has also advanced other projects that are expected to further enhance returns from the Chapada mine.

To this end, the Company has completed studies and evaluations on several of the development opportunities at Chapada and has embarked on a feasibility-level review of a three-phase plan at Chapada. These opportunities range in scope from plant optimization initiatives to enhance copper and gold recoveries, to plant expansions to bring forward cash flows, and pit wall pushbacks to expose higher-grade zones. The study and evaluations include third party design and engineering, estimates of capital expenses, production and operating cost forecasts.

Given the nature of the opportunities, the projects can be considered on their own or as part of a phased development plan. This flexibility in approach allows the Company to balance the maximization of value at Chapada with the allocation of capital across the broader Company portfolio.

The Phase 1- Plant Optimization Work, with expected recovery improvements in the range of 2% for both metals, has been approved. Associated capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $9 million. The Company is continuing to prioritize engineering for long lead-time equipment for Phase 1 and, during the fourth quarter, the flotation circuit expansion continued as planned with the installation of six new DFR flotation cells. Commissioning is scheduled for mid-2019.

Engineering is being advanced for Phases 2 and 3, an expansion of the Chapada mill, and pushback of the Chapada pit wall to expose higher grade Sucupira ores, respectively. While review of these projects are in the evaluation process, the Company does not anticipate the allocation of significant expansionary capital for these projects before 2021.

Based on the work completed to date, the Company estimates the phased plan will provide the foundation to sustain annual production in the range of 100,000 to 110,000 ounces of gold (not including contributions to gold production from identified higher-grade areas of Suruca, which is a gold-only ore body) and 150 to 160 million pounds of copper until at least 2034. This represents an opportunity to deliver significant cash flow increases and cash flow returns on invested capital and an increase to the production outlook, as disclosed in the Chapada NI 43-101 Technical Report dated March 21, 2018. Further project details are expected to be available in mid-2019 with the completion of the Feasibility Study. A development decision for Phase 2 is expected to follow in 2020.

Suruca - Gold-Only Oxide and Sulphide Development Opportunity

Concurrent with the multi-phase plan for Chapada, development of the gold-only Suruca oxides deposit continues to be evaluated as a standalone heap leach operation for which a feasibility study level update has been completed. Furthermore, the Suruca Sulphides project has been updated in the 2018 exploration results for these ore bodies resulting in an increase of gold mineral resources. The integrated scenario for Suruca ore bodies includes processing of the oxides through a heap leach and processing of the gold-only sulphides through a carbon-in-leach ("CIL") plant located at Chapada. Alternatives to process the sulphide portion of Suruca earlier in the life of mine are currently being contemplated, including an exploration program designed to test further extensions of the sulphide mineralization and metallurgical test work. The Company expects to continue this development program through 2019 in order to build on the results from the 2017 and 2018 programs, which resulted in extensions of the oxide and sulphide deposits.

Canadian Malartic: The Canadian Malartic Extension Project is continuing according to plan, with contributions from Barnat expected to begin in 2019 with more meaningful contributions in 2020. On a 50% basis, expansionary capex is expected to be $37 million, of which $34 million is earmarked for the extension project in 2019. Work in the fourth quarter, continued to focus on the highway 117 road deviation, pit preparation and tailings expansion.

OTHER OPTIMIZATION AND MONETIZATION INITIATIVES

Agua Rica: The Company is continuing its evaluation of and engagement in discussions relating to various development scenarios for Agua Rica. This includes an integration scenario between Agua Rica and Alumbrera pursuant to which a joint pre-feasibility study has started. Concurrently, the Company continues the engagement with the other partners of Alumbrera and with various other stakeholders at the national and provincial level. Separately, the Company continues to advance alternatives for the development of Agua Rica. This includes technical work and analysis for project development options for Agua Rica, as well as the review and consideration of various strategic alternatives, all in an effort to advance the project and surface value. Considerable effort has been undertaken to advance two development scenarios, one a large-scale open pit integrated operation and the other an initially smaller scale but scalable standalone operation. The large-scale open pit scenario contemplates the aforementioned integration with the neighboring Alumbrera mine in which the Company holds a 12.5% interest and for which it expects to complete an updated pre-feasibility study during the first half of 2019.

Suyai: The Company previously completed a scoping study that evaluated two options for ore processing, both of which provide favorable project economics. The first considered the construction of a CIL processing facility for the on-site production of gold and silver in the form of doré. The second considered the construction of a processing facility for on-site production of gold and silver contained in a high-grade concentrate, which would be shipped abroad for subsequent precious metal recovery. Both approaches considered an identical underground configuration with average annual production expected to be in excess of 200,000 ounces of gold and 300,000 ounces of silver. The Company believes both scenarios address past concerns regarding open pit mining, and the development scenario that includes production of an on-site concentrate addresses many of the past concerns regarding the use of cyanide, and would potentially meet provincial regulations currently in place in Chubut. The Company will work with local stakeholders to obtain and sustain its social license should the project progress to a more advanced stage.

The Company continues to pursue development plans and other strategic alternatives for the project. Given the extensive amount of work performed, to date the existing scoping study could rapidly progress to a feasibility study allowing for the project to be developed in a short time frame. The Suyai project is one of the highest gold grade development-ready projects in the Americas. While a financial adviser has not been retained at this time, the Company is evaluating its strategic alternatives in addition to development of the project.

Monument Bay: The Monument Bay deposits are hosted in the Stull Lake Greenstone Belt comprised by three volcanic assemblages, ranging in age from 2.85 to 2.71 Ga. Gold and tungsten mineralization occurs along the steeply north dipping Twin Lakes Shear Zone and the AZ Sheer Zone.

In 2018 approximately 16,270 metres of drilling were completed on the Monument Bay project. The focus was testing targets near the Twin Lakes deposit and testing regional targets. In addition, during the period a new geological interpretation of the deposit was formed and is expected to form the basis for an updated block model and mineral resource estimate. Groundwork is continuing and generating prospects for follow-up testing in 2019.

On September 13, 2018, the Company signed an Exploration Agreement with Red Sucker Lake First Nations in relation to the Monument Bay exploration site in Northern Manitoba. This is an important step allowing the Company to solidify a strategic collaboration with this community, as it continues to advance the project.

Other: The Company continues to pursue development and strategic initiatives for the 56.7% held Agua De La Falda joint venture with Codelco, located in northern Chile. The historical Jeronimo Feasibility Study focused on maximizing production from the sulfide deposits. The Company completed the study of a low capital start-up project based on the remaining oxide inventory with positive results and is evaluating exploration plans on the highly prospective claims surrounding the mine. Agua De La Falda has installed processing capacity and infrastructure.

YEAR END MINERAL RESERVES AND MINERAL RESOURCES SUMMARY

As at December 31, 2018.

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves Tonnes (000s) Grade (g/t) Contained oz. (000s) Gold 865,653 0.45 12,496 Silver 11,736 174.5 65,828 Tonnes (000s) Grade (%) Contained lbs (M) Copper 673,357 0.25 3,784 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources Tonnes (000s) Grade (g/t) Contained oz. (000s) Gold 771,033 0.64 15,941 Silver 13,807 84.1 37,317 Tonnes (000s) Grade (%) Contained lbs (M) Copper 431,522 0.22 2,090 Inferred Mineral Resources Tonnes (000s) Grade (g/t) Contained oz. (000s) Gold 333,516 0.95 10,162 Silver 25,770 64.4 53,377 Tonnes (000s) Grade (%) Contained lbs (M) Copper 156,928 0.23 785

Additional details relating to the Company’s mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates as at December 31, 2018 are presented below.

Chapada, Brazil

As the result of the continued definition and expansion of the Sucupira mineral reserve, immediately adjacent to the main Chapada pit, gold and copper mineral reserves increased by 6% and 7%, respectively, over the prior year, representing a significant overall improvement over depletion in 2018. Gold measured and indicated mineral resources increased by 20%, while copper increased by 54% compared to the prior year, following the drilling for extensions of the mineral envelopes at Corpo Sul under the Bois River and Santa Cruz mineral resources, in addition to Sucupira and Baru. Gold inferred mineral resources are unchanged from 2017, while copper increased significantly.

The following chart summarizes the changes in gold mineral reserves at Chapada as at December 31, 2018 compared to the prior period.

Gold mineral reserves in thousands of ounces. Additions at Sucupira and Baru as a result of infill drilling and engineering studies.

The following chart summarizes the changes in copper mineral reserves at Chapada as at December 31, 2018 compared to the prior period.

Copper mineral reserves in millions of pounds. Additions at Sucupira and Baru as a result of infill drilling and engineering studies.

El Peñón, Chile

El Peñón's mineral reserves increased by 5% for gold and 6% for silver over mining depletion in 2018. Gold measured and indicated mineral resources increased by 24%, while silver increased by 30% compared to the prior year, continuing from numerous secondary vein structures in the east mine area. Lower gold and silver inferred mineral resources reflect conversion to indicated mineral resources.

The following chart summarizes the changes in gold mineral reserves at El Peñón as at December 31, 2018 compared to the prior period.

Gold mineral reserves in thousands of ounces. Adjustments with optimization of mine design. Additions with infill drilling and conversion of the low grade stockpile after sampling and metallurgical testing.

The following chart summarizes the changes in silver mineral reserves at El Peñón as at December 31, 2018 compared to the prior period.

Silver mineral reserves in thousands of ounces. Adjustments with optimization of mine design. Additions with infill drilling and conversion of the low grade stockpile after sampling and metallurgical testing.

Canadian Malartic including Odyssey, Canada (50%)

Gold mineral reserves reflect depletion associated with 2018 production at Canadian Malartic. Separately, much of the mineral resource accretion in 2018 is associated with the East Malartic underground. Additional drilling, also at East Malartic and Odyssey, contributed to the 33% increase in gold measured and indicated mineral resources and the 1% increase in gold inferred mineral resources.

Gold mineral reserves in thousands of ounces. Adjustments to pit design and cut-off grade.

Jacobina, Brazil

Jacobina successfully increased gold mineral reserves by 11% over 2018 mining depletion. Measured and indicated mineral resources are in line with 2017 and reflect the conversion to mineral reserves. Inferred mineral resources increased significantly by over 800,000 ounces of gold, despite increasing the cut-off grade from 0.5 g/t to 1.0 g/t. The exploration program at Jacobina also achieved the main goal for the year which was to identify and define high-grade mineralization close to current infrastructure. Several zones were defined including down dip of João Belo, Morro do Vento South and the northern portion, Serra do Corrego and Canavieiras Sul. In 2019, the exploratory drilling will continue focusing on the extension of these high-grade zones, including the south extension of João Belo. The definition drilling program will continue in 2019 to increase confidence in reef geometry and fault locations for sectors planned to be mined within the next three years.

The following chart summarizes the changes in gold mineral reserves at Jacobina as at December 31, 2018 compared to the prior period.

Gold mineral reserves in thousands of ounces. Additions mostly at Morro do Vento with additional reefs.

Minera Florida, Chile

At Minera Florida, the decrease in mineral reserves is a result of mine depletion and the application of an updated geological model and more conservative design parameters with higher cut-off grades, especially around the historic mining areas. Gold measured and indicated mineral resources increased by 5%, resulting from an upgrade of certain inferred mineral resources. The PVS and Pataguas zones will be the main targets of 2019 exploration drilling.

The following chart summarizes the changes in gold mineral reserves at Minera Florida as at December 31, 2018 compared to the prior period.

Gold mineral reserves in thousands of ounces. Adjustment to geological interpretation and cut-off grade. Additions due to infill drilling.

Cerro Moro, Argentina

At Cerro Moro, increases in gold and silver mineral reserves partially offset depletion associated with 2018 production. The main increases came from the discovery of new high grade, near surface vein Veronica and the extensions of Nini. Also drilling in the core mine area returned mineralized intercepts at Michelle, Milagros and Tres Lomas which will be followed-up upon in 2019. Updated economical parameters with higher cut-off grades for both mineral reserves and mineral resources had the impact of reducing tonnage, but increasing the overall grade. Due to the previous focus of the site on project development, start-up and ramp-up of operations, long-term exploration effort began in 2018 and as result the current mineral resources do not consider drilling results for the last four months of the year. These results are in the process of being analyzed and are expected to provide good quality targets for 2019. This ultimately resulted in 13% lower gold for remaining measured and indicated mineral resources and 24% lower inferred mineral resources. Regional exploration south of the mine area intercepted a wide zone of mineralization at Naty. These zones are expected to undergo further drilling in 2019, as part of the increased exploration budget allocation to the mine.

The following chart summarizes the changes in gold mineral reserves at Cerro Moro as at December 31, 2018 compared to the prior period.

Gold mineral reserves in thousands of ounces. Adjustments to cut-off grade and mine design parameters. Additions of new zones, especially Veronica and Nini.

The following chart summarizes the changes in silver mineral reserves at Cerro Moro as at December 31, 2018 compared to the prior period.

Silver mineral reserves in thousands of ounces. Adjustments to cut-off grade and mine design parameters. Additions of new zones, especially Veronica and Nini.

KEY STATISTICS

Key operating and financial statistics for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 are outlined in the following tables.

Financial Summary

Three Months Ending Dec 31st Twelve Months Ending Dec 31st (In millions of US Dollars except for shares and per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue 483.4 478.8 1,798.5 1,803.8 Cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization (266.2 ) (264.7 ) (1,010.0 ) (1,042.4 ) Depletion, depreciation and amortization (130.9 ) (100.9 ) (438.3 ) (426.8 ) Total cost of sales (397.1 ) (365.6 ) (1,448.3 ) (1,469.2 ) Mine operating earnings (loss) 40.3 (143.7 ) 201.2 77.7 General and administrative expenses (21.0 ) (34.0 ) (91.8 ) (113.6 ) Exploration and evaluation expenses (3.6 ) (7.0 ) (13.0 ) (21.2 ) Net loss from operations (61.4 ) (198.3 ) (297.7 ) (198.1 ) Net loss attributable to Yamana Gold equity holders (61.4 ) (188.6 ) (284.6 ) (188.5 ) Net loss from operations, per share - basic and diluted(1) (0.06 ) (0.20 ) (0.30 ) (0.20 ) Cash flow generated from operations after changes in non-cash working capital 114.7 158.5 404.2 484.0 Cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital(2) 115.8 122.3 566.3 498.0 Revenue per ounce of gold 1,223 1,269 1,263 1,250 Revenue per ounce of silver 14.59 16.46 15.37 16.80 Revenue per pound of copper 2.56 2.36 2.70 2.36 Average realized gold price per ounce 1,226 1,286 1,267 1,264 Average realized silver price per ounce 14.59 16.49 15.37 16.83 Average realized copper price per pound 2.90 3.02 2.99 2.78

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the weighted average numbers of shares outstanding, basic and diluted, was 949,337 thousand and 949,030 thousand, respectively. Refers to a non-GAAP financial measure or an additional line item or subtotal in financial statements. Please see the discussion included at the end of this press release under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Line Items and Subtotals in Financial Statements”. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are available at www.yamana.com/Q42018 and in Section 11 of the Company’s fourth quarter 2018 Management’s Discussion & Analysis, which has been filed on SEDAR.

Production, Financial and Operating Summary

Three Months Ending Dec 31st Twelve Months Ending Dec 31st Gold 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total cost of sales per ounce sold - Yamana Mines $ 999 $ 929 $ 1,008 $ 973 Total cost of sales per ounce sold - Total Yamana $ 1,010 $ 966 $ 1,031 $ 1,023 Total cost of sales per ounce sold – consolidated $ 1,010 $ 980 $ 1,042 $ 1,038 Co-product cash costs per ounce produced - Yamana Mines(1) $ 570 $ 612 $ 614 $ 621 Co-product cash costs per ounce produced - Total Yamana(1) $ 610 $ 660 $ 649 $ 672 All-in sustaining co-product costs per ounce produced - Yamana Mines(1) $ 763 $ 884 $ 816 $ 869 All-in sustaining co-product costs per ounce produced - Total Yamana(1) $ 801 $ 899 $ 843 $ 888 Silver 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total cost of sales per ounce sold $ 14.23 $ 13.26 $ 15.58 $ 13.63 Co-product cash costs per ounce produced(1) $ 7.12 $ 8.86 $ 8.25 $ 10.01 All-in sustaining co-product costs per ounce produced(1) $ 9.57 $ 11.90 $ 10.81 $ 13.48 Copper 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total cost of sales per copper pound sold $ 1.87 $ 1.68 $ 1.80 $ 1.74 Co-product cash costs per pound of copper produced(1) $ 1.50 $ 1.51 $ 1.51 $ 1.54 All-in sustaining co-product costs per pound of copper produced(1) $ 1.86 $ 1.85 $ 1.90 $ 1.89

Three Months Ending Dec 31st Twelve Months Ending Dec 31st By-Product Costs 2018 2017 2018 2017 By-product cash costs per gold ounce produced - Yamana Mines(1) $ 420 $ 476 $ 445 $ 490 All-in sustaining by-product costs per gold ounce produced - Yamana Mines(1) $ 657 $ 800 $ 696 $ 788 By-product cash costs per silver ounce produced(1) $ 4.99 $ 7.44 $ 5.90 $ 8.58 All-in sustaining by-product costs per silver ounce produced(1) $ 7.99 $ 11.05 $ 9.11 $ 12.65

Refers to a non-GAAP financial measure or an additional line item or subtotal in financial statements. Please see the discussion included at the end of this press release under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Line Items and Subtotals in Financial Statements”. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are available at www.yamana.com/Q42018 and in Section 11 of the Company’s fourth quarter 2018 Management’s Discussion & Analysis, which has been filed on SEDAR.

Three Months Ending Dec 31st Twelve Months Ending Dec 31st Gold Ounces 2018 2017 2018 2017 Chapada 40,841 36,578 121,003 119,852 El Peñón 37,956 39,401 151,893 160,509 Canadian Malartic (50%) 84,732 80,743 348,600 316,731 Jacobina 37,071 34,566 144,695 135,806 Cerro Moro 45,066 - 92,793 - Minera Florida 24,526 23,540 81,635 90,366 Production - Yamana Mines 270,193 214,828 940,619 823,263 Gualcamayo 22,291 44,778 92,285 154,052 Production - Total Yamana 292,484 259,606 1,032,903 977,315 Three Months Ending Dec 31st Twelve Months Ending Dec 31st Silver Ounces 2018 2017 2018 2017 El Peñón 1,186,789 1,052,423 3,903,961 4,282,339 Cerro Moro 2,077,906 - 4,119,085 - TOTAL 3,264,695 1,052,423 8,023,046 4,282,339

For a full discussion of Yamana’s operational and financial results and Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates please refer to the Company’s fourth quarter 2018 Management’s Discussion & Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements which have been filed on SEDAR and are also available on the Company’s website.

MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES Mineral Reserves (Proven and Probable) The following table sets forth the Mineral Reserve estimates for the Company’s mineral projects as at December 31, 2018. Proven Mineral Reserves Probable Mineral Reserves Total Proven & Probable Gold Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) Alumbrera (12.5%) 8,435 0.39 106 294 0.37 4 8,728 0.39 109 Canadian Malartic (50%) 23,029 0.89 658 55,799 1.18 2,122 78,829 1.10 2,780 Cerro Moro 43 10.57 15 1,766 11.64 661 1,809 11.61 675 Chapada Zones 388,701 0.17 2,103 275,928 0.16 1,381 664,629 0.16 3,484 Suruca Zones 11,454 0.42 153 53,741 0.53 908 65,195 0.51 1,062 Total Chapada 400,155 0.18 2,256 329,669 0.22 2,289 729,824 0.19 4,546 El Peñón Ore 693 5.11 114 3,738 5.38 646 4,431 5.33 760 El Peñón Stockpiles 17 2.41 1 1,029 1.18 39 1,047 1.20 40 Total El Peñón 710 5.04 115 4,768 4.47 685 5,478 4.55 800 Jacobina 18,565 2.32 1,385 9,290 2.39 714 27,855 2.34 2,099 Jeronimo (57%) 6,350 3.91 798 2,331 3.79 284 8,681 3.88 1,082 Minera Florida Ore 690 3.61 80 2,512 3.54 286 3,202 3.56 366 Minera Florida Tailings 0 0.00 0 1,248 0.94 38 1,248 0.94 38 Total Minera Florida 690 3.61 80 3,760 2.68 324 4,449 2.82 404 Total Gold Mineral Reserves 457,977 0.37 5,413 407,677 0.54 7,083 865,653 0.45 12,496 Agua Rica 384,871 0.25 3,080 524,055 0.21 3,479 908,926 0.22 6,559 Silver Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) Cerro Moro 43 620.7 857 1,766 653.3 37,102 1,809 652.6 37,959 El Peñón Ore 693 166.1 3,700 3,738 171.7 20,630 4,431 170.8 24,330 El Peñón Stockpiles 17 107.2 60 1,029 15.2 502 1,046 16.7 562 Total El Peñón 710 164.7 3,760 4,768 137.9 21,133 5,478 141.3 24,893 Minera Florida Ore 690 28.1 623 2,512 21.9 1,770 3,202 23.2 2,393 Minera Florida Tailings 0 0.0 0 1,248 14.6 584 1,248 14.6 584 Total Minera Florida 690 28.1 623 3,760 19.5 2,353 4,449 20.8 2,976 Total Silver Mineral Reserves 1,443 112.9 5,240 10,294 183.1 60,588 11,736 174.5 65,828 Agua Rica 384,871 3.7 46,176 524,055 3.3 56,070 908,926 3.5 102,246 Copper Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained (000's) (%) lbs (mm) (000's) (%) lbs (mm) (000's) (%) lbs (mm) Alumbrera (12.5%) 8,435 0.40 74 294 0.38 3 8,728 0.40 77 Chapada Zones 388,701 0.25 2,138 275,928 0.26 1,568 664,629 0.25 3,707 Suruca Zones 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 Total Chapada 388,701 0.25 2,138 275,928 0.26 1,568 664,629 0.25 3,707 Total Copper Mineral Reserves 397,136 0.25 2,212 276,222 0.26 1,571 673,357 0.25 3,784 Agua Rica 384,871 0.56 4,779 524,055 0.43 5,011 908,926 0.49 9,790 Zinc Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained (000's) (%) lbs (mm) (000's) (%) lbs (mm) (000's) (%) lbs (mm) Minera Florida Ore 690 1.53 23 2,512 1.13 62 3,202 1.21 85 Minera Florida Tailings 0 0.00 0 1,248 0.58 16 1,248 0.58 16 Total Zinc Mineral Reserves 690 1.53 23 3,760 0.94 78 4,449 1.04 102 Molybdenum Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained (000's) (%) lbs (mm) (000's) (%) lbs (mm) (000's) (%) lbs (mm) Alumbrera (12.5%) 8,435 0.013 2.45 294 0.014 0.09 8,728 0.013 2.54 Total Moly Mineral Reserves 8,435 0.013 2.45 294 0.014 0.09 8,728 0.013 2.54 Agua Rica 384,871 0.033 279 524,055 0.030 350 908,926 0.031 629

Mineral Resources (Measured, Indicated, and Inferred) The following tables set forth the Mineral Resource estimates for the Company’s mineral projects as at December 31, 2018. Measured Mineral Resources Indicated Mineral Resources Total Measured & Indicated Gold Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) Alumbrera (12.5%) 6,792 0.39 85 1,917 0.54 33 8,709 0.42 117.8 Arco Sul 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0.0 Canadian Malartic (50%) 1,885 1.36 83 13,615 1.80 786 15,500 1.74 868.7 Cerro Moro 18 10.83 6 1,224 5.14 202 1,241 5.22 208.4 Chapada Zones 58,885 0.12 222 363,929 0.14 1,676 422,814 0.14 1,897.8 Suruca Zones 1,284 0.39 16 81,039 0.54 1,416 82,323 0.54 1,432.0 Total Chapada 60,169 0.12 238 444,968 0.22 3,092 505,137 0.21 3,329.8 El Peñón Mine 232 8.02 60 1,579 5.88 298 1,811 6.15 358.0 El Peñón Tailings 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0.0 El Peñón Stockpiles 0 0.00 0 1,019 1.13 37 1,019 1.13 37.0 El Peñón Total 232 8.04 60.0 2,598.0 4.0 336.0 2,830 4.35 396.0 Jacobina 24,999 2.48 1,994 15,711 2.45 1,238 40,710 2.47 3,232.0 Jeronimo (57%) 772 3.77 94 385 3.69 46 1,157 3.74 139.0 La Pepa 15,750 0.61 308 133,682 0.57 2,452 149,432 0.57 2,760.0 Lavra Velha 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0.0 Minera Florida 1,207 5.87 228 3,829 4.79 590 5,036 5.05 817.0 Monument Bay 0 0.00 0 36,581 1.52 1,787 36,581 1.52 1,787.2 Suyai 0 0.00 0 4,700 15.00 2,286 4,700 15.00 2,286.0 Total Gold Mineral Resources 111,823 0.86 3,095 659,210 0.61 12,849 771,033 0.64 15,941 Agua Rica 27,081 0.14 120 173,917 0.14 776 200,998 0.14 896 Silver Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) Cerro Moro 18 1,253.0 707 1,224 381.2 14,997 1,241 393.5 15,704 El Peñón Mine 232 194.6 1,450 1,579 207.1 10,512 1,811 205.4 11,962 El Peñón Tailings 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0.0 0 El Peñón Stockpiles 0 0.00 0 1,019 28.80 942 1,019 28.8 942 El Peñón Total 232 194.6 1,450 2,598 137.1 11,454 2,830 141.8 12,904 Minera Florida 1,207 41.0 1,592 3,829 29.2 3,594 5,036 32.0 5,186 Suyai 0 0.0 0 4,700 23.0 3,523 4,700 23.0 3,523 Total Silver Mineral Resources 1,457 80.1 3,749 12,351 84.5 33,568 13,807 84.1 37,317 Agua Rica 27,081 2.4 2,042 173,917 2.9 16,158 200,998 2.8 18,200 Copper Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) Alumbrera (12.5%) 6,792 0.37 55 1,917 0.24 10 8,709 0.34 65 Chapada Zones 58,885 0.20 261 363,929 0.22 1,765 422,814 0.22 2,025 Suruca Zones 0 0.00 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 Total Chapada 58,885 0.20 261 363,929 0.22 1,765 422,814 0.22 2,025 Total Copper Mineral Resources 65,676 0.22 316 365,846 0.22 1,775 431,522 0.22 2,090 Agua Rica 27,081 0.45 266 173,917 0.38 1,447 200,998 0.39 1,714 Zinc Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) Minera Florida 1,207 2.22 62 3,829 1.63 138 5,036 1.77 197 Total Zinc Mineral Resources 1,207 2.22 62 3,829 1.63 138 5,036 1.77 197 Molybdenum Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained Tonnes Grade Contained (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) Alumbrera (12.5%) 6,192 0.014 1.94 462 0.013 0.13 6,654 0.014 2.07 Total Moly Mineral Resources 6,192 0.014 1.94 462 0.013 0.13 6,654 0.014 2.07 Agua Rica 27,081 0.049 29 173,917 0.037 142 200,998 0.039 172

Inferred Mineral Resources Gold Tonnes Grade Contained (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) Alumbrera (12.5%) 848 0.46 13 Arco Sul 5,000 4.02 646 Canadian Malartic (50%) 36,210 1.99 2,319 Cerro Moro 1,706 3.84 211 Chapada Zones 156,081 0.08 422 Suruca Zones 12,565 0.48 194 Total Chapada 168,646 0.11 616 El Peñón Mine 2,953 7.25 689 El Peñón Tailings 13,767 0.55 245 El Peñón Stockpiles 0 0.00 0 El Peñón Total 16,719 1.74 933 Jacobina 12,145 2.58 1,008 Jeronimo (57%) 1,118 4.49 161 La Pepa 37,900 0.50 620 Lavra Velha 3,934 4.29 543 Minera Florida 6,445 5.01 1,038 Monument Bay 41,946 1.32 1,781 Suyai 900 9.90 274 Total Gold Mineral Resources 333,516 0.95 10,162 Agua Rica 642,110 0.12 2,444 Silver Tonnes Grade Contained (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) Cerro Moro 1,706 257.8 14,139 El Peñón Mine 2,953 254.8 24,190 El Peñón Tailings 13,767 18.9 8,380 El Peñón Stockpiles 0 0.0 0 El Peñón Total 16,719 60.6 32,570 Minera Florida 6,445 29.4 6,093 Suyai 900 21.0 575 Total Silver Mineral Resources 25,770 64.4 53,377 Agua Rica 642,110 2.3 48,124 Copper Tonnes Grade Contained (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) Alumbrera (12.5%) 848 0.21 4 Chapada Zones 156,081 0.23 781 Suruca Zones 0 0 0 Total Chapada 156,081 0.23 781 Total Copper Mineral Resources 156,928 0.23 785 Agua Rica 642,110 0.34 4,853 Zinc Tonnes Grade Contained (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) Minera Florida 6,445 1.32 187 Total Zinc Mineral Resources 6,445 1.32 187 Molybdenum Tonnes Grade Contained (000's) (g/t) oz. (000's) Alumbrera (12.5%) 85 0.014 0.03 Total Molybdenum Mineral Resources 85 0.014 0.03 Agua Rica 642,110 0.034 480

Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Reporting Notes

1. Metal Price, Cut-off Grade, Metallurgical Recovery:

Mine Mineral Reserves Mineral Resources Alumbrera Projects (12.5%) Alumbrera Deposit Price assumption: $1,250 gold, $2.91 copper Price assumption: $1,250 gold, $2.95 copper Underground cut-off at 0.5% copper equivalent Underground cut-off at 0.43% copper equivalent Metallurgical recoveries average 87.85% for copper and 72.31% for gold Bajo El Durazno Deposit N/A Price assumption: $1,250 gold, $2.95 copper 0.74 g/t Aueq cutoff within underground economic envelope Arco Sul N/A Price assumption: $1,500 gold 2.5 g/t Au cutoff Canadian Malartic (50%) Price assumption: $1,200 gold Price assumption: $1,200 gold Open pit cut-off grades range from 0.374 to 0.384 g/t Au Cut-off grades range from 0.35 g/t Au inside pit to 1.0 g/t Au outside or below pit Metallurgical recoveries for gold range from 87% to 96.7% depending on zone Underground Cut-off grade at Odyssey is 1.15 g/t Au (stope optimized) and at East Malartic Underground is 1.25 g/t Au (stope optimized) Cerro Moro Price assumption: $1,250 gold and $18.00 silver Price assumption: $1,600 gold and $24.00 silver Open pit cut-off at 3.27 g/t gold and Underground cut-off at 5.71 g/t gold 3.0 g/t Aueq cut-off Metallurgical recoveries average 95% for gold and 93% for silver Chapada Chapada Zone Price assumption: $1,250 gold, $3.00 copper Price assumption: $1,600 gold , $4.00 copper Open pit cut-off at $4.06/t (Main Pit, Corpo Sul, Cava Norte and Sucupira) Open pit cut-off at $4.06/t (Chapada pits and Suruca SW) Metallurgical recoveries at Chapada are dependent on zone and average 83.11% for copper and 56.94% for gold Metallurgical recoveries at Chapada are dependent on zone and average 83.11% for copper and 56.94% for gold Suruca Zone Price assumption: $1,300 gold Price assumption: $1,600 gold Cut-off grade 0.19 g/t gold for Suruca oxide Cut-off grade 0.16 g/t gold for Suruca oxide Cut-off grade 0.3 g/t gold for Suruca sulfide Cut-off grade 0.23 g/t gold for Suruca sulphide Metallurgical recoveries for Suruca oxide average 85% for gold Metallurgical recoveries for Suruca oxide average 85% for gold Metallurgical recoveries for Suruca sulphide average 88% for gold Metallurgical recoveries for Suruca sulphide average 88% for gold El Peñón Price Assumption:$1,250 gold, $18.00 silver Price Assumption:$1,600 Au, $24.00 Ag Open Pit cut-off at 1.75 g/t gold equivalent Underground cut-off at 2.78 g/t gold equivalent except for Pampa Agusta Victoria (2.88 g/t), Chiquilla Chica (2.87 g/t), Laguna (2.85 g/t ) Underground cut-off ranging from 3.57 g/t gold equivalent to 3.70 g/t gold equivalent Fortuna-Dominador zones (2.84 g/t). Mill recoveries of 95% and 86.5% used for Mineral Resource Estimation Low grade stockpiles cut-off 0.95 g/t gold equivalent Mineral Resources contained in tailings and stockpiles reported at cut-offs of 05.0 g/t and 0.79 g/t gold equivalent respectively Metallurgical recoveries for open pit ores range from 89.0% to 95.6% for gold and from 80.7% to 97.7% for silver Metallurgical recoveries range from 87.2% to 99.0% for gold and from 59.8% to 92.6% for silver Metallurgical recoveries for underground ores range from 87.2% to 99.0% for gold and from 59.8% to92.6% for silver Metallurgical recoveries for tailings estimated to be 60% for gold and 30% for silver Metallurgical recoveries for low grade stockpiles are 95.2% for gold and83.0% for silver Metallurgical recoveries for stockpiles estimated to be 88.0% for gold and 80.8% for silver Jacobina Price assumptions: $1,250 gold Price assumptions: $1600 gold Underground cut-off grade is 1.20 g/t gold Underground cut-off grade is 1.0 g/t gold with a minimum mining width of 1.5 metres Metallurgical recovery is 96% Jeronimo (57%) Price Assumption: $900 Au Cut-off grade at 2.0 g/t gold Cut-off grade at 2.0 g/t gold Metallurgical recovery for Au is 86%. La Pepa N/A Price Assumption: $780 Au cut-off grade at 0.30 g/t gold Lavra Velha N/A Price assumption: $1,300 gold and $3.50 copper cut-off grade at 0.2g/t gold and 0.1% copper Minera Florida Price assumption: $1,250/oz gold, $18.00/oz silver and $1.25/lb Zn. Price assumption: $1,250/oz gold, $18.00/oz silver and $1.25/lb Zn Underground cut-offs for Las Pataguas Zone USD90.75/t and for the Core Mine Zones USD94.79/t Underground cut-off grade is 2.50 g/t gold Metallurgical recoveries are 90.16% for gold, 52.31% for silver and 68.80% for zinc Metallurgical recoveries are 90.16% for gold, 52.31% for silver and 68.80% for zinc Monument Bay N/A Price Assumption: $1,200 Au Cut-off grades are 0.4 g/t gold and 0.7 g/t gold for the open pits and 4.0 g/t gold for underground Suyai N/A 5.0 g/t Au cut-off inside mineralized wireframe modeling Agua Rica Price assumption: $1,000/oz gold, $2.25/lb copper, $17.00/oz silver and $12.00/lb molybdenum Cut-off grade at 0.2% Copper Metallurgical recoveries are 84.9% for copper, 52.7% for gold, 67.6% for silver, 65.9% for zinc and 68.0% for molybdenum 2. All Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been calculated in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and National Instrument 43-101, other than the estimates for the Alumbrera mine which have been calculated in accordance with the JORC Code which is accepted under NI 43-101. 3. All Mineral Resources are reported exclusive of Mineral Reserves. 4. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. 5. Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are reported as of December 31, 2018. 6. For the qualified persons responsible for the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates at the Company’s material properties, see the qualified persons list below.

Property Qualified Persons for Mineral Reserves Qualified Persons for Mineral Resources Canadian Malartic Sylvie Lampron, Canadian Malartic Corporation Pascal Lehouiller, Canadian Malartic Corporation Chapada Luiz Pignatari, EDEM Engenharia Felipe Machado de Araujo, Member of Chilean Mining Commission, Mineral Resources Coordinator Brazil, Yamana Gold Inc. El Peñón Sergio Castro, Yamana Gold Inc. Jorge Camacho, Yamana Gold Inc.

Qualified Persons

Scientific and technical information contained in this Management’s Discussion and Analysis has been reviewed and approved by Sébastien Bernier (Senior Director, Geology and Mineral Resources). Sébastien Bernier is an employee of Yamana Gold Inc. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Yamana

Yamana is a Canadian-based gold, silver and copper producer with a significant portfolio comprised of operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties throughout the Americas, mainly in Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (trading symbol "YRI") and the New York Stock Exchange (trading symbol "AUY").

