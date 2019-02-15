15/02/2019 22:58:17

200 First Responders to participate in Texas A&M Task Force 1 full-scale drill at Disaster City®

College Station, Texas, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

COLLEGE STATION – Coming off its busiest year ever, Texas A&M Task Force 1 (TX-TF1) will hold a full-scale Operational Readiness Exercise (ORE) on Feb. 23-24 at Disaster City® in College Station to prepare and train for what could be another active response season.

 

Over 160 members of TX-TF1 and Dallas/Fort Worth-based Texas Task Force 2 search and rescue teams, along with the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team (VET) and others, will face the realistic challenges of responding to a large-scale disaster, the details of which won’t be known to responders until the exercise begins.

 

With a total of over 200 participants and 24-hour operations over 2 days, this exercise will involve personnel from all search and rescue disciplines, including structural collapse, medical, logistics, canine teams and more.  The teams will be searching for ‘victims’ – volunteers from the community – who will be “walking wounded” or hidden inside rubble piles, destroyed buildings, a collapsed house or a derailed passenger train, as well as other full-scale props at the 52-acre Disaster City.

 

“Our team members train all the time to be able to respond and save lives not only in the communities where we live but across the United States,” said TX-TF1 Director Jeff Saunders. Last year, team members – 750 in all – completed nearly 30,000 hours of training, and it was all voluntary, unpaid time, Saunders added. Training events are scheduled throughout the year, including this annual Operational Readiness Exercise.

 

Their training was put to the test in 2018, when the teams deployed 18 times, including 12 deployments in September and October, during one of the wettest years ever recorded in Texas. Members were deployed all but five days during the two-month period, and a total of 571 TX-TF1 members were deployed throughout the entire year. September through November was the second wettest autumn on record for the contiguous United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

 

The team went on both state and federal deployments in response to severe weather, flash flooding, wild fires, and Hurricanes to include Michael, Florence and Olivia. In Texas alone, TX-TF1 members deployed in support of 73 Texas counties, after the state experienced two 500-year flooding events.

 

It is a misconception to think that the team only deploys during hurricane season, Saunders says. “We have responded to events during every month of the year, including tornadoes in December and flooding in April. Eighty percent of our deployments are water-related, and at least a third of our deployments have been outside hurricane season. For this reason, we train year-round so we can respond at a moment’s notice, regardless of the ‘season.’ When we respond, our goal is to do the most good for the most people in the least amount of time.”

 

Over its 22-year history, TX-TF1 has deployed 160 times, to some of the largest events on record, including the World Trade Center terrorist attack; the Columbia Shuttle explosion; Hurricanes Katrina, Ike, Harvey and Michael; the Moore, OK tornado; Wimberley, TX flooding; the West, TX fertilizer plant explosion; the Bastrop wildfires; the Camp Fire in California; and many more.

 

“When TX-TF1 shows up, people are having the worst day in their lives, and we are there to help. But this is not a situation any of us want to be in,” Saunders says. He encourages citizens to monitor local weather reports, follow evacuation orders issued by government officials and never drive across flooded roadways. It’s always best to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown,” he cautions.

 

About Disaster City®

This 52-acre training facility is situated adjacent to the TEEX Brayton Fire Training Field in College Station, Texas, and delivers the full array of skills and techniques needed by today's emergency response professionals. The mock community features full-scale, collapsible structures designed to simulate various levels of disaster and wreckage which can be customized for the specific training needs of any group. Emergency responders from across the globe venture to Disaster City for search and rescue training and exercises.

 

About Texas A&M Task Force 1

TX-TF1 is sponsored by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) and has deployed 160 times since 1997. The team can be activated by the Texas Division of Emergency Management or as one of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's 28 sanctioned urban search and rescue teams.

Learn more about Texas A&M Task Force 1:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WZUfiWwMoo

MEDIA OPPORTUNITY:

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Get an up-close look at an active search and rescue operation during this realistic exercise. Call or email to reserve your time slot. No unscheduled media will be permitted in Disaster City.

 

Attachment

Merribeth Kahlich

Texas A&M Task Force 1

979-739-7730

Merribeth.Kahlich@teex.tamu.edu

Search and rescue training at Disaster City®

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
12 Feb
VELO
Hvis agendaen er at komme i en god position for en samlet overtagelse - er de vel godt på vej. I hve..
30
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
12 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at skulle fremsætte nogen konspirationsteorier så finder jeg det personligt ganske interasant a..
23
12 Feb
GOMX
I får det seriøst til at lyde somom GomX er på vej ned og snakker dommedag 😂! Hallo bois!! Det førs..
20
11 Feb
VWS
MHI Vestas named as Preferred Supplier for 476 MW Baltic Eagle project in Germany http://www.mhivest..
18
12 Feb
PNDORA
Fuldstændig uenig.Noget af Pandoras fald er absolut berettiget, ingen tvivl om det!   MEN.Pandora ha..
16
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
15
11 Feb
DSV
Der er nogen i denne her tråd, der burde skamme sig, og derefter lære at holde deres ubegavede ringe..
15
13 Feb
FING-B
Sådan skal de nye FPS kort fra Fingerprint Cards aktiveres. Smukt og ligetil https://m.youtube.com/..
14
13 Feb
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   Jeg havde egentlig planer om at skåne jer for flere udfordringer fra min s..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
2
Pretivm Reports 2018 Results and 2019 Outlook
3
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. (W)
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)
5
Venator Materials PLC Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

Latest news

15 Feb
Broadwind Energy to Announce Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Results on February 26
15 Feb
200 First Responders to participate in Texas A&M Task Force 1 full-scale drill at Disaster City®
15 Feb
Hartford Courant Leadership Outlines Path Forward, Voluntarily Recognizes Newsroom Union
15 Feb
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Avon Products, Inc.
15 Feb
Mondelēz International to Transfer Listing of Debt Securities to Nasdaq
15 Feb
FHLB Des Moines Reports 2018 Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results and Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend
15 Feb
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO, AXGN, YRIV and W: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 February 2019 00:30:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-16 01:30:04 - 2019-02-16 00:30:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY