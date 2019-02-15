Amerigo announces revised call in number for Q4-2018 Investor Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. ("Amerigo" or the "Company") (TSX: ARG) announced today that the call-in number announced in the January 16, 2019 news release has been revised due to an error beyond the Company’s control.

To join the call, please dial 1-800-273-9672 (Toll-Free North America) and let the operator know you wish to participate in the Amerigo Resources conference call.

The analyst and investment community are welcome to ask questions to management. Media can attend on a listen-only basis.

Release of annual 2018 financial results on February 21, 2019

The Company will release annual 2018 financial results at market open on Thursday February 21, 2018.

About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

