15/02/2019 12:30:00

Amerigo announces revised call in number for Q4-2018 Investor Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. ("Amerigo" or the "Company") (TSX: ARG) announced today that the call-in number announced in the January 16, 2019 news release has been revised due to an error beyond the Company’s control.

To join the call, please dial 1-800-273-9672 (Toll-Free North America) and let the operator know you wish to participate in the Amerigo Resources conference call.

The analyst and investment community are welcome to ask questions to management.  Media can attend on a listen-only basis.

Release of annual 2018 financial results on February 21, 2019

The Company will release annual 2018 financial results at market open on Thursday February 21, 2018.

About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

For further information, please contact:

• Rob Henderson, President and CEO(604) 697-6203
• Aurora Davidson, Executive Vice-President and CFO(604) 697-6207

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

.

amerigo.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
12 Feb
VELO
Hvis agendaen er at komme i en god position for en samlet overtagelse - er de vel godt på vej. I hve..
30
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
12 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at skulle fremsætte nogen konspirationsteorier så finder jeg det personligt ganske interasant a..
23
12 Feb
GOMX
I får det seriøst til at lyde somom GomX er på vej ned og snakker dommedag 😂! Hallo bois!! Det førs..
20
11 Feb
VWS
MHI Vestas named as Preferred Supplier for 476 MW Baltic Eagle project in Germany http://www.mhivest..
18
12 Feb
PNDORA
Fuldstændig uenig.Noget af Pandoras fald er absolut berettiget, ingen tvivl om det!   MEN.Pandora ha..
16
11 Feb
DSV
Der er nogen i denne her tråd, der burde skamme sig, og derefter lære at holde deres ubegavede ringe..
15
13 Feb
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   Jeg havde egentlig planer om at skåne jer for flere udfordringer fra min s..
14
12 Feb
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne være åben for kritiske (negative) udsagn om Danske Bank, men jeg har det efterhånden l..
14
10:43
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GeoVax Issues Open Letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar
2
Post-Hospital MRSA Infections Reduced By 30 Percent Through Use of Antiseptic Soap, Mouthwash, and Antibiotic Nasal Ointment
3
Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) Has Retained Rage Marketing, Inc. For Strategic Growth Counseling
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
5
FORTY-FIVE EXPERTS ELECTED TO THE NATIONAL ACADEMY OF SOCIAL INSURANCE

Latest news

12:55
Research Report Identifies Becton, Dickinson, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, Spartan Motors, The Providence Service, Heska, and Lithia Motors with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
12:50
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within CVS Health, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, SK Telecom Co., Energizer, Emergent Biosolutions, and Quad Graphics — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
12:45
TEN, Ltd Announces New Contracts With Long-Term Charters for Two Suezmax Crude Tankers
12:45
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Yelp, Jabil, SBA Communications, comScore, AVX, and Akcea Therapeutics — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
12:45
Aemetis Plant Expands Customer Base with Sales of Biodiesel to Retail Fuel Stations in India
12:35
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within BCE, Nektar Therapeutics, Hormel Foods, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, MongoDB, and Regal Beloit — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
12:30
Amerigo announces revised call in number for Q4-2018 Investor Call
12:30
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Costco Wholesale, Foot Locker, Cott, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, BlackRock Capital Investment, and MGP Ingredients — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 February 2019 13:11:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-15 14:11:11 - 2019-02-15 13:11:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY