BERNINA INTRODUCES NEW 3 SERIES MACHINES

Aurora, Ill., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is pleased to introduce the new 3 Series sewing machines featuring the B 335 and B 325. With a wide range of functions, the powerful 3 Series machines can sew through a variety of fabrics and expertly finish or embellish all projects with ease. The new entry-level 3 Series machines includes a sleek white faceplate, 6.3 inches right of the needle, a CB hook system, 5.5 mm stitch width and a maximum sewing speed of 900 stitches per minute.

"We are proud to unveil our newest machines, the BERNINA 3 Series,” said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. “At BERNINA we understand that as a sewist, your creativity deserves the support of a great team. That is why the B 335 and B 325 were created to provide our valuable customers with the convenience and power necessary to stitch through the toughest fabrics and ideas. We are confident our new 3 Series will offer the durable quality our customers have come to expect from BERNINA.”

The new B 335 includes additional features like a start/stop button, temporary alerted stitch memory, a separate bobbin winding motor and an automatic one-step buttonhole. The machine is equipped with 221 stitch patterns and two built-in sewing alphabets, five snap-on presser feet and an automatic buttonhole foot with slide #3A. The machine features additional accessories, including a slide-on table, foot control, an accessory case and a dust cover. The B 335 MSRP is priced at $1,499.

The new B 325 includes a DC motor, CB hook system, pattern end function and nine needle positions. The machine also comes equipped with 97 stitch patterns and one built-in sewing

alphabet, five snap-on presser feet and additional accessories that include a slide-on table, foot control and an accessory case. The B 325 MSRP is priced at $1,299.

For more information on the 3 Series visit www.bernina.com/3series.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew, and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com or call (630)978-2500.

