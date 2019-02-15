15/02/2019 14:55:18

BERNINA INTRODUCES NEW 3 SERIES MACHINES

Aurora, Ill., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is pleased to introduce the new 3 Series sewing machines featuring the B 335 and B 325. With a wide range of functions, the powerful 3 Series machines can sew through a variety of fabrics and expertly finish or embellish all projects with ease. The new entry-level 3 Series machines includes a sleek white faceplate, 6.3 inches right of the needle, a CB hook system, 5.5 mm stitch width and a maximum sewing speed of 900 stitches per minute. 

"We are proud to unveil our newest machines, the BERNINA 3 Series,” said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. “At BERNINA we understand that as a sewist, your creativity deserves the support of a great team. That is why the B 335 and B 325 were created to provide our valuable customers with the convenience and power necessary to stitch through the toughest fabrics and ideas. We are confident our new 3 Series will offer the durable quality our customers have come to expect from BERNINA.”

The new B 335 includes additional features like a start/stop button, temporary alerted stitch memory, a separate bobbin winding motor and an automatic one-step buttonhole. The machine is equipped with 221 stitch patterns and two built-in sewing alphabets, five snap-on presser feet and an automatic buttonhole foot with slide #3A. The machine features additional accessories, including a slide-on table, foot control, an accessory case and a dust cover. The B 335 MSRP is priced at $1,499. 

The new B 325 includes a DC motor, CB hook system, pattern end function and nine needle positions. The machine also comes equipped with 97 stitch patterns and one built-in sewing 

alphabet, five snap-on presser feet and additional accessories that include a slide-on table, foot control and an accessory case. The B 325 MSRP is priced at $1,299.

For more information on the 3 Series visit www.bernina.com/3series.

###

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew, and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com or call (630)978-2500.

Natalie Boscia

Two by Four

773-317-1088

nboscia@twoxfour.com

Tyler Rabel

Two by Four

312-445-4728

trabel@twoxfour.com

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
12 Feb
VELO
Hvis agendaen er at komme i en god position for en samlet overtagelse - er de vel godt på vej. I hve..
30
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
12 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at skulle fremsætte nogen konspirationsteorier så finder jeg det personligt ganske interasant a..
23
12 Feb
GOMX
I får det seriøst til at lyde somom GomX er på vej ned og snakker dommedag 😂! Hallo bois!! Det førs..
20
11 Feb
VWS
MHI Vestas named as Preferred Supplier for 476 MW Baltic Eagle project in Germany http://www.mhivest..
18
12 Feb
PNDORA
Fuldstændig uenig.Noget af Pandoras fald er absolut berettiget, ingen tvivl om det!   MEN.Pandora ha..
16
11 Feb
DSV
Der er nogen i denne her tråd, der burde skamme sig, og derefter lære at holde deres ubegavede ringe..
15
10:43
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
14
13 Feb
FING-B
Sådan skal de nye FPS kort fra Fingerprint Cards aktiveres. Smukt og ligetil https://m.youtube.com/..
14
13 Feb
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   Jeg havde egentlig planer om at skåne jer for flere udfordringer fra min s..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Post-Hospital MRSA Infections Reduced By 30 Percent Through Use of Antiseptic Soap, Mouthwash, and Antibiotic Nasal Ointment
2
Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) Has Retained Rage Marketing, Inc. For Strategic Growth Counseling
3
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. (W)
5
Pretivm Reports 2018 Results and 2019 Outlook

Latest news

15:04
CTD Announces Appointment of Sharon H. Hrynkow, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer
15:00
Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Helsinki: BofA Securities Europe SA
15:00
Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: BofA Securities Europe SA
15:00
Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: BofA Securities Europe SA
14:57
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, ASTE, VALE and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14:56
Pool Corporation CFO to Present at the 2019 Citi Global Industrials Conference
14:55
BERNINA INTRODUCES NEW 3 SERIES MACHINES
14:52
Connecticut’s Largest Fishing & Hunting Show Coming March 29-31 To Connecticut Convention Center

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 February 2019 15:23:39
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-15 16:23:39 - 2019-02-15 15:23:39 - 1000 - Website: OKAY