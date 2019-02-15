15/02/2019 10:00:00

Business Destinations selects its Top 10 destinations around the globe for Spring 2019

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From sweeping panoramic views atop Table Mountain, to the hustle and bustle of Singapore’s thriving financial district, Business Destinations seeks to inspire with its top 10 destination picks for Spring 2019.

Tbilisi’s burgeoning cool credentials as a fashion hub has earned it a spot in our exclusive list. Georgia’s capital city has undergone a stylish transformation in recent years, with a host of chic new hotels now springing up to cater for trendy visitors. We particularly rate the Stamba Hotel; the former publishing house has been reimagined as an art-deco retreat, complete with its own gallery.

Further east, Singapore’s Fullerton Hotel is a historic haven in the midst of the fast-paced, technology-driven city-state. The neoclassical building was once home to Singapore’s Post Office and Reference Library; today, it represents the epitome of glossy luxury, and is ideally located to explore everything the Asian city-state has to offer.

Across the Pacific Ocean lies the picturesque South Carolinian town of Charleston. From the traditional horse-drawn carriages that traverse the cobbled streets, to the grandiose, colonial-era mansions, a visit to this Southern belle is like taking a step back in time. Travellers searching for F Scott Fitzgerald’s elusive American Dream may just be able to reach out and touch it in Charleston.

Also on Business Destinations’ list is the serene Swedish coastal town of Malmö. Founded in the 13th century, this former fishing community has reinvented itself as a thriving cultural hub, complete with a buzzing biotechnology sector. Malmö’s market squares are the perfect spot to practice the Swedish art of ‘Fika,’ which roughly translates as taking a moment to slow down and appreciate life’s little pleasures.

Finally, with a plethora of stunning views, an unrivalled floral kingdom and thought-provoking history, Cape Town is a must-visit destination for any traveller. Not only is the ‘City Bowl’ filled with a diverse range of art galleries, artisan markets and restaurants, but Cape Town’s surrounding area is awash with adventures, from swimming with penguins at Simon’s Town, to wine tasting in the Stellenbosch valley.

To discover more awe-inspiring destinations, visit: https://www.businessdestinations.com/10-top-destinations

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

