Change of Certified Adviser for Flexqube AB (publ) (51/19)

As from February 18, 2019, Flexqube AB (publ) will change Certified Adviser to FNCA Sweden AB, www.fnca.se.

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser Avanza Bank AB.

For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on 08-562 251 21.