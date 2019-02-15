15/02/2019 21:30:00

Chaparral Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) (the “Company”) announced today that Joseph O. Evans, its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, has elected to retire from the Company effective March 15, 2019, following 14 years of service as Chief Financial Officer. Scott Pittman will be joining Chaparral effective February 28, 2019, and will be appointed Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of the Company effective March 16, 2019.

“Joe has been an integral part of Chaparral’s leadership team since joining the Company as Chief Financial Officer in 2005,” said Chaparral’s Chief Executive Officer Earl Reynolds. “On behalf of the Board and our entire Company, I would like to thank Joe for his dedication, commitment and the many contributions he has made over these past 14 years. We wish him well in the future.”

Scott Pittman has over 14 years of senior financial management, commercial and investment banking experience. Most recently, Mr. Pittman served as the Chief Financial Officer of Ursa Resources, an exploration and production company focused on unconventional resource development, and the Chief Financial Officer of Aethon Energy Management, a private investment firm focused on North American onshore upstream oil and gas assets. He has also served as Vice President-Finance at Cobalt International Energy, and as a Vice President in commercial and investment banking at J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. for nine years. Mr. Pittman holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas.

“We would like to welcome Scott to Chaparral and believe that his extensive experience at J.P. Morgan and as Chief Financial Officer and VP of Finance for several E&P companies will be a good fit to help Chaparral grow profitably and create value for our shareholders,” concluded Reynolds. 

About Chaparral

Chaparral Energy (NYSE: CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral is a pure-play operator focused in Oklahoma’s highly economic STACK Play, where it has approximately 127,000 net acres primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. The company has approximately 265,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. For more information, visit

chaparralenergy.com

.

Investor Contact

Media Contact

Al PetrieBrandi Wessel
Al Petrie AdvisorsCommunications Manager
504-799-1953405-426-6657

al@alpetrie.com

brandi.wessel@chaparralenergy.com

chaparral logo.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
12 Feb
VELO
Hvis agendaen er at komme i en god position for en samlet overtagelse - er de vel godt på vej. I hve..
31
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
12 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at skulle fremsætte nogen konspirationsteorier så finder jeg det personligt ganske interasant a..
23
12 Feb
GOMX
I får det seriøst til at lyde somom GomX er på vej ned og snakker dommedag 😂! Hallo bois!! Det førs..
20
11 Feb
VWS
MHI Vestas named as Preferred Supplier for 476 MW Baltic Eagle project in Germany http://www.mhivest..
18
10:43
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
16
12 Feb
PNDORA
Fuldstændig uenig.Noget af Pandoras fald er absolut berettiget, ingen tvivl om det!   MEN.Pandora ha..
16
15:22
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
15
11 Feb
DSV
Der er nogen i denne her tråd, der burde skamme sig, og derefter lære at holde deres ubegavede ringe..
15
13 Feb
FING-B
Sådan skal de nye FPS kort fra Fingerprint Cards aktiveres. Smukt og ligetil https://m.youtube.com/..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) Has Retained Rage Marketing, Inc. For Strategic Growth Counseling
2
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
3
Pretivm Reports 2018 Results and 2019 Outlook
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. (W)
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Latest news

22:26
Mondelēz International to Transfer Listing of Debt Securities to Nasdaq
22:15
FHLB Des Moines Reports 2018 Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results and Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend
22:01
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Acquisition of Own Shares
22:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO, AXGN, YRIV and W: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21:51
Mid Penn Bank seeks regulatory approval to relocate Allentown Boulevard branch
21:45
Front Yard Residential Corporation Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
21:40
UPS Board Increases Quarterly Dividend
21:32
Toronto-Based Ultra-High Net Worth Firm Prime Quadrant Joins Focus
21:30
Chaparral Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 February 2019 22:46:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-02-15 23:46:33 - 2019-02-15 22:46:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY