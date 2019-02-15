15/02/2019 18:15:09

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, AGN and UXIN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)

Class Period: Investors who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the August 3, 2018 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/arlo-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The filed complaint alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there was a flaw and/or quality issue with Arlo’s newly designed battery for its Ultra camera systems; (ii) this flaw and/or quality issue with the Ultra battery could result in a shipping delay of Arlo’s Ultra product; (iii) such a shipping delay endangered Arlo’s chances of launching the Ultra product in time for the crucial holiday season; (iv) such a shipping delay would allow Arlo’s competitors to capitalize on the Ultra product’s missed launch, thereby increasing their own market share; (v) Arlo’s consumers had been experiencing battery drain issues and other battery-related issues in connection with recent firmware updates; (vi) because of the foregoing, Arlo’s fourth quarter 2018 results and consumer base would be negatively impacted; and (vii) as a result, Arlo’s Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Arlo Technologies, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN)

Class Period: February 24, 2017 - December 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/allergan-plc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Allergan plc made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) textured breast implants manufactured by Allergan were linked to ALCL; (ii) the foregoing link to cancer, when revealed, would foreseeably force Allergan to recall those textured breast implants from the market; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Allergan plc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQGS: UXIN)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/uxin-limited-loss-form?wire=3

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

To learn more about the Uxin Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Related content
15:15 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AGN, ATVI, TYME and GE: Levi & ..
14 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, SOGO, NVDA and AGN: Levi ..
14 Feb - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehol..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:15 AGN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, AGN and UXIN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:15 GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AGN, ATVI, TYME and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Feb NVDA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, SOGO, NVDA and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Feb AGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Allergan plc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline– AGN
14 Feb MKL
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, AGN, ALKS and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Feb NVDA
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, XRAY, NVDA and AGN
14 Feb ALKS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, PRGO, AGN and ALKS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Feb ALKS
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SOGO, PRGO, AGN and ALKS
13 Feb IMMU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, YRCW, IMMU and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Feb AGN
ALLERGAN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Allergan plc. - AGN

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) Has Retained Rage Marketing, Inc. For Strategic Growth Counseling
2
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
3
Pretivm Reports 2018 Results and 2019 Outlook
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. (W)
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Related stock quotes

Allergan PLC Ordinary Sh.. 138.93 0.2% Stock price increasing

Latest news

18:55
Newtek Business Services Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 After the Market Closes
18:30
End of Day
18:26
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSM, MU, TYME and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:15
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, AGN and UXIN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:13
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Molson Coors Brewing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – TAP
18:10
DEADLINE TUESDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 February 2019 19:13:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-15 20:13:30 - 2019-02-15 19:13:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY