15/02/2019 14:37:21

Clay Bringhurst joins Nobles Worldwide as Vice President, Sales and Strategic Development.

ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobles Worldwide, a global leader in ammunition handling systems, announced today that veteran Business Development Executive Clay Bringhurst will be joining the company as VP, Sales and Strategic Development.   Mr. Bringhurst was most recently Senior Director of Strategy and Business Development at Northrop Grumman Armament Systems Division where he was responsible for the medium and large caliber ammunition, and Bushmaster medium cannon portfolios, during his tenure.   At Nobles worldwide, Mr. Bringhurst directs all customer-facing activities, including aftermarket services and support, new development, and global sales.   Mr. Bringhurst brings with him 17 years of combined military and defense industrial knowledge with extensive business development experience in the domestic and international markets, internal research and development management and major program pursuit capture.   Having driven growth strategies globally within several market segments at Northrop Grumman, Clay will focus on Nobles' continued expansion into next generation ammunition handling systems.            

“Clay’s deep understanding of our market, extensive global network and relevant industry experience made him the ideal addition to our team,” said Will Wennberg, President and CEO. “We look forward to his contribution in shaping our direction as we plan for strategic growth.” Noble’s Chairman, Vice Admiral John Morgan, USN (RET), commented, “Clay brings with him a passion for the armament market having been cultivated from his service as an infantry officer in the Marine Corps and years in the industry. We look forward to his innovative and fresh perspective as we position Nobles for its next phase of growth.”

In response, Mr. Bringhurst commented, “I am excited to join Nobles as we look to expand our reach and portfolio across ammunition handling and into adjacent markets. I look forward to continuing my prior relationships with industry colleagues around the world to develop new opportunities, and to create value, for both Nobles and our partners.”

About Nobles Worldwide

Founded in 1948, Nobles Worldwide is the largest supplier of ammunition feed systems to all branches of the U.S. military and its allies. Nobles is recognized globally for its superior durability products, cutting-edge designs and rigorous quality assurance. Nobles Worldwide offers lighter, stronger, more flexible materials used in ammunition chutes, magazines, gun mounts and weapon stations. Nobles is based in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. For more information, please visit https://www.noblesworldwide.com

Clay Bringhurst

Vice President, Sales and Strategic Development

ClayB@Noblesworldwide.com

715-483-3079

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
12 Feb
VELO
Hvis agendaen er at komme i en god position for en samlet overtagelse - er de vel godt på vej. I hve..
30
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
12 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at skulle fremsætte nogen konspirationsteorier så finder jeg det personligt ganske interasant a..
23
12 Feb
GOMX
I får det seriøst til at lyde somom GomX er på vej ned og snakker dommedag 😂! Hallo bois!! Det førs..
20
11 Feb
VWS
MHI Vestas named as Preferred Supplier for 476 MW Baltic Eagle project in Germany http://www.mhivest..
18
12 Feb
PNDORA
Fuldstændig uenig.Noget af Pandoras fald er absolut berettiget, ingen tvivl om det!   MEN.Pandora ha..
16
11 Feb
DSV
Der er nogen i denne her tråd, der burde skamme sig, og derefter lære at holde deres ubegavede ringe..
15
10:43
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
14
13 Feb
FING-B
Sådan skal de nye FPS kort fra Fingerprint Cards aktiveres. Smukt og ligetil https://m.youtube.com/..
14
13 Feb
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   Jeg havde egentlig planer om at skåne jer for flere udfordringer fra min s..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Post-Hospital MRSA Infections Reduced By 30 Percent Through Use of Antiseptic Soap, Mouthwash, and Antibiotic Nasal Ointment
2
Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) Has Retained Rage Marketing, Inc. For Strategic Growth Counseling
3
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. (W)
5
Pretivm Reports 2018 Results and 2019 Outlook

Latest news

15:04
CTD Announces Appointment of Sharon H. Hrynkow, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer
15:00
Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Helsinki: BofA Securities Europe SA
15:00
Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: BofA Securities Europe SA
15:00
Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: BofA Securities Europe SA
14:57
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, ASTE, VALE and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14:56
Pool Corporation CFO to Present at the 2019 Citi Global Industrials Conference
14:55
BERNINA INTRODUCES NEW 3 SERIES MACHINES

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 February 2019 15:23:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-02-15 16:23:58 - 2019-02-15 15:23:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY