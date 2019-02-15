Clay Bringhurst joins Nobles Worldwide as Vice President, Sales and Strategic Development.

ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobles Worldwide, a global leader in ammunition handling systems, announced today that veteran Business Development Executive Clay Bringhurst will be joining the company as VP, Sales and Strategic Development. Mr. Bringhurst was most recently Senior Director of Strategy and Business Development at Northrop Grumman Armament Systems Division where he was responsible for the medium and large caliber ammunition, and Bushmaster medium cannon portfolios, during his tenure. At Nobles worldwide, Mr. Bringhurst directs all customer-facing activities, including aftermarket services and support, new development, and global sales. Mr. Bringhurst brings with him 17 years of combined military and defense industrial knowledge with extensive business development experience in the domestic and international markets, internal research and development management and major program pursuit capture. Having driven growth strategies globally within several market segments at Northrop Grumman, Clay will focus on Nobles' continued expansion into next generation ammunition handling systems.

“Clay’s deep understanding of our market, extensive global network and relevant industry experience made him the ideal addition to our team,” said Will Wennberg, President and CEO. “We look forward to his contribution in shaping our direction as we plan for strategic growth.” Noble’s Chairman, Vice Admiral John Morgan, USN (RET), commented, “Clay brings with him a passion for the armament market having been cultivated from his service as an infantry officer in the Marine Corps and years in the industry. We look forward to his innovative and fresh perspective as we position Nobles for its next phase of growth.”

In response, Mr. Bringhurst commented, “I am excited to join Nobles as we look to expand our reach and portfolio across ammunition handling and into adjacent markets. I look forward to continuing my prior relationships with industry colleagues around the world to develop new opportunities, and to create value, for both Nobles and our partners.”

About Nobles Worldwide

Founded in 1948, Nobles Worldwide is the largest supplier of ammunition feed systems to all branches of the U.S. military and its allies. Nobles is recognized globally for its superior durability products, cutting-edge designs and rigorous quality assurance. Nobles Worldwide offers lighter, stronger, more flexible materials used in ammunition chutes, magazines, gun mounts and weapon stations. Nobles is based in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. For more information, please visit https://www.noblesworldwide.com

