15/02/2019 18:10:14

DEADLINE TUESDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“Goldman Sachs” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 28, 2014 and December 17, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 19, 2019.           

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Goldman Sachs conspired with 1Malaysia Development Bhd., an investment fund owned by the government of Malaysia, to commit money laundering and fraud. These schemes would expose Goldman Sachs to legal and regulatory scrutiny, a fact the company could have reasonably foreseen. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Goldman Sachs, investors suffered damages.

Join the case

to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

Cell: 424-303-1964

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg

Related content
18:29 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, YRCW, VALE and MHLD: Levi &..
16:00 - 
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Acti..
14:46 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, PRGO, W and GSM: Levi & Kor..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:29 VALE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, YRCW, VALE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:10 GS
DEADLINE TUESDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
16:00 GS
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, ARLO, ALKS and GSM
14:46 W
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, PRGO, W and GSM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Feb GS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, XRAY, MAXR and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Feb GS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, ARLO and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Feb NVDA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, ARLO, NVDA and UXIN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Feb GS
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
14 Feb NVDA
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, XRAY, NVDA and AGN
13 Feb GS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, GS, YRCW and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) Has Retained Rage Marketing, Inc. For Strategic Growth Counseling
2
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
3
Pretivm Reports 2018 Results and 2019 Outlook
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. (W)
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Related stock quotes

Goldman Sachs Group Inc .. 197.86 2.8% Stock price increasing

Latest news

18:30
End of Day
18:29
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, YRCW, VALE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:26
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSM, MU, TYME and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:23
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, SOGO, XRAY and NVDA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:15
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, AGN and UXIN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:13
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Molson Coors Brewing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – TAP
18:10
DEADLINE TUESDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Uxin Limited (UXIN), General Electric Company (GE). Astec Industries, Inc.  (ASTE) & VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term Exchange Traded Notes (ZIV)
17:59
ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 February 2019 19:09:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-02-15 20:09:33 - 2019-02-15 19:09:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY