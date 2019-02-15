15/02/2019 12:45:00

Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Yelp, Jabil, SBA Communications, comScore, AVX, and Akcea Therapeutics — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL), SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR), AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX), and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL), SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR), AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX), and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 13th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

YELP INC. (YELP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Yelp's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Yelp reported revenue of $241.10MM vs $223.29MM (up 7.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.18 vs $0.10 (up 80.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Yelp reported revenue of $846.81MM vs $713.07MM (up 18.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.87 vs -$0.06. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 9th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.06 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2020.

JABIL, INC. (JBL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Jabil's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended November 30th, 2018 vs November 30th, 2017, Jabil reported revenue of $6,506.28MM vs $5,585.53MM (up 16.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.77 vs $0.36 (up 113.89%). For the twelve months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Jabil reported revenue of $22,095.42MM vs $19,063.12MM (up 15.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.50 vs $0.71 (down 29.58%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.81 and is expected to report on September 24th, 2019.

SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (SBAC) REPORT OVERVIEW

SBA Communications' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, SBA Communications reported revenue of $467.22MM vs $433.95MM (up 7.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.14 vs $0.41 (down 65.85%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, SBA Communications reported revenue of $1,727.67MM vs $1,633.13MM (up 5.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.86 vs $0.61 (up 40.98%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.01 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

COMSCORE, INC. (SCOR) REPORT OVERVIEW

comScore's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, comScore reported revenue of $102.86MM vs $100.32MM (up 2.53%) and basic earnings per share -$0.42 vs -$2.26. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, comScore reported revenue of $403.55MM vs $399.46MM (up 1.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$4.90 vs -$2.10. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.40 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

AVX CORPORATION (AVX) REPORT OVERVIEW

AVX's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, AVX reported revenue of $442.40MM vs $431.80MM (up 2.45%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.44 vs -$0.55. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, AVX reported revenue of $1,562.47MM vs $1,312.66MM (up 19.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.03 vs $0.75 (down 96.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.50 and is expected to report on April 24th, 2019.

AKCEA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (AKCA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Akcea Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Akcea Therapeutics reported revenue of $19.24MM vs $9.91MM (up 94.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.97 vs -$0.48. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.52 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

