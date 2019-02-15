Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within BCE, Nektar Therapeutics, Hormel Foods, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, MongoDB, and Regal Beloit — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE), Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB), and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE), Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB), and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

BCE, INC. (BCE) REPORT OVERVIEW

BCE's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, BCE reported revenue of $4,498.26MM vs $4,530.48MM (down 0.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.69 vs $0.69 (down 0.16%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, BCE reported revenue of $17,525.44MM vs $16,402.19MM (up 6.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.41 vs $2.52 (down 4.30%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.79 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2020.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS (NKTR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Nektar Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Nektar Therapeutics reported revenue of $27.76MM vs $152.93MM (down 81.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.56 vs $0.39. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Nektar Therapeutics reported revenue of $307.71MM vs $165.44MM (up 86.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.62 vs -$1.10. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.49 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION (HRL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hormel Foods' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Hormel Foods reported revenue of $2,524.70MM vs $2,492.61MM (up 1.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.49 vs $0.41 (up 19.51%). For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Hormel Foods reported revenue of $9,545.70MM vs $9,167.52MM (up 4.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.91 vs $1.60 (up 19.38%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.98 and is expected to report on November 19th, 2019.

ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ENTA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Enanta Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $69.89MM vs $38.11MM (up 83.38%) and basic earnings per share $1.34 vs $0.61 (up 119.67%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $206.63MM vs $102.81MM (up 100.97%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.74 vs $0.93 (up 302.15%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.04 and is expected to report on November 25th, 2019.

MONGODB, INC. (MDB) REPORT OVERVIEW

MongoDB's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, MongoDB reported revenue of $64.99MM vs $41.49MM (up 56.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.59 vs -$1.39. For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, MongoDB reported revenue of $154.52MM vs $101.36MM (up 52.45%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$4.06 vs -$7.10. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.40. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.38 and is expected to report on March 12th, 2019.

REGAL BELOIT CORPORATION (RBC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Regal Beloit's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Regal Beloit reported revenue of $925.40MM vs $856.90MM (up 7.99%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.18 vs $1.40 (down 15.71%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Regal Beloit reported revenue of $3,360.30MM vs $3,224.50MM (up 4.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.78 vs $4.55 (up 5.05%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.34. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.90 and is expected to report on February 3rd, 2020.

