FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IMMU, YRIV, SVXY and UXIN

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)

Investors Affected: February 8, 2018 - January 18, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Immunomedics, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) Immunomedics’ Morris Plains, New Jersey drug substance manufacturing facility was not in compliance with FDA requirements; (ii) the Company’s Quality Control Unit did not possess the authority to investigate and correct critical FDA violations occurring at the Morris Plains, New Jersey facility; (iii) the Company suffered a February 2018 data integrity breach at the Morris Plains, New Jersey facility which, among other issues, included the backdating records and manipulation of bioburden samples; (iv) the Company’s Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control data submitted in connection with its BLA for sacituzumab govitecan was insufficient to support FDA approval; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/immunomedics-inc/?wire=3

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQGS: YRIV)

Investors Affected: February 2, 2016 - December 5, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Yangtze’s purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, the Company’s main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze’s only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Newport, was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default judgments against it; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/yangtze-river-port-and-logistics-limited/?wire=3

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures (NYSEArca: SVXY)

Investors Affected: Investors in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF pursuant to the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and/or between May 15, 2017 and February 5, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: According to the complaint in the Registration Statement and during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding the risks of investing in the Fund. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that the Fund was threatened with catastrophic losses as a result of the Fund’s flawed design and the low-volatility environment and acute liquidity risks that existed during the Class Period. In addition, during the Class Period defendants made similar false and misleading statements in numerous financial reports and draft prospectuses and registration statements filed with the SEC.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/proshares-short-vix-short-term-futures-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Uxin Limited (NASDAQGS: UXIN)

Investors Affected: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Uxin Limited. The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/uxin-limited-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

