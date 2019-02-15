15/02/2019 16:13:42

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IMMU, YRIV, SVXY and UXIN

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)

Investors Affected: February 8, 2018 - January 18, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Immunomedics, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) Immunomedics’ Morris Plains, New Jersey drug substance manufacturing facility was not in compliance with FDA requirements; (ii)  the Company’s Quality Control Unit did not possess the  authority  to  investigate and  correct  critical  FDA  violations  occurring  at  the  Morris  Plains, New  Jersey  facility;  (iii)  the  Company  suffered  a  February  2018  data  integrity  breach  at  the Morris  Plains,  New  Jersey  facility  which,  among  other  issues, included  the backdating records and  manipulation  of bioburden samples; (iv) the Company’s Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control  data  submitted  in  connection  with  its  BLA  for  sacituzumab  govitecan  was  insufficient to support FDA approval; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/immunomedics-inc/?wire=3

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQGS: YRIV)

Investors Affected: February 2, 2016 - December 5, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Yangtze’s purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics  Center, the Company’s main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze’s only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Newport, was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default judgments against it; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/yangtze-river-port-and-logistics-limited/?wire=3

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures (NYSEArca: SVXY)

Investors Affected: Investors in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF pursuant to the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and/or between May 15, 2017 and February 5, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: According to the complaint in the Registration Statement and during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding the risks of investing in the Fund. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that the Fund was threatened with catastrophic losses as a result of the Fund’s flawed design and the low-volatility environment and acute liquidity risks that existed during the Class Period. In addition, during the Class Period defendants made similar false and misleading statements in numerous financial reports and draft prospectuses and registration statements filed with the SEC.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/proshares-short-vix-short-term-futures-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Uxin Limited (NASDAQGS: UXIN)

Investors Affected: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Uxin Limited. The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/uxin-limited-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 334

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: dk@kclasslaw.com

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967

KUZNICKI (002).png

Related content
16:43 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, ASTE, SVXY and GE: Levi &..
14:54 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, AXGN and MKL: Levi ..
14 Feb - 
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:43 GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, ASTE, SVXY and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:13 IMMU
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IMMU, YRIV, SVXY and UXIN
14:54 IMMU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, AXGN and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Feb IMMU
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Immunomedics, Inc. Investors
14 Feb IMMU
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Immunomedics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – IMMU
14 Feb IMMU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XRAY, IMMU, ALKS and MAXR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Feb MU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, ATVI, GSM and MU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Feb IMMU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, IMMU, DBVT and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Feb IMMU
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Immunomedics, Inc. To Contact The Firm
13 Feb IMMU
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU), Alkermes plc, Inc. (ALKS) and DXC Technology Company (DXC) and YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Post-Hospital MRSA Infections Reduced By 30 Percent Through Use of Antiseptic Soap, Mouthwash, and Antibiotic Nasal Ointment
2
Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) Has Retained Rage Marketing, Inc. For Strategic Growth Counseling
3
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. (W)
5
Pretivm Reports 2018 Results and 2019 Outlook

Related stock quotes

Immunomedics Inc 14.26 1.8% Stock price increasing

Latest news

17:01
ING Group 2018 SREP process completed
17:00
Honda Marine Receives 2018 Customer Satisfaction Index Award from the National Marine Manufacturers Association
16:43
Standard Exercise – Finnish Stock 15/19
16:43
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, ASTE, SVXY and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:41
ORYZON Reports Financial Results and Corporate Update for the 4th Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018
16:39
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 32/19
16:28
Securities Class Action Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Co. by Block & Leviton LLP; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
16:28
Standard Exercise – Danish Stock 14/19
16:18
Standard Exercise - Norwegian Stock 13/19

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 February 2019 17:17:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-15 18:17:29 - 2019-02-15 17:17:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY