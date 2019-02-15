15/02/2019 17:59:38

ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.00 per share for the first quarter of 2019. The dividend equates to $4.00 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2019.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.8 billion in 2018. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 48,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company’s unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

www.itw.com

Media Contact

Illinois Tool Works

Trisha Knych

Tel: 224.661.7566

mediarelations@itw.com 

Illinois Tool Works logo

Related stock quotes

Illinois Tool Works Inc 142.56 2.7% Stock price increasing

