15/02/2019 10:30:00

JD.com to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 28, 2019

BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Thursday, February 28, 2019, before the market opens.

JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 7:00 am, Eastern Time on February 28, 2019, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on February 28, 2019) to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results.

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US:+1-845-675-0437 or +1-866-519-4004
Hong Kong:+852-3018-6771 or 800-906-601
China:400-6208-038 or 800-8190-121
International:+65-6713-5090

Passcode: 2707999

A telephone replay will be available from 10:30 am, Eastern Time on February 28, 2019 through 07:59 am, Eastern Time on March 7, 2019. The dial-in details are as follows:

US:+1-855-452-5696 or +1-646-254-3697
International:+61-2-8199-0299

Passcode: 2707999

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.jd.com.

About JD.com, Inc.

JD.com is a leading technology driven e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in China. Its cutting-edge retail infrastructure enables consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. JD.com is the largest retailer in China, a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Ruiyu Li

+86 (10) 8912-6804

IR@JD.com

Media Relations

+86 (10) 8911-6155 (China)

Press@JD.com

 

JD.jpg

