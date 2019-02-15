15/02/2019 21:51:34

Mid Penn Bank seeks regulatory approval to relocate Allentown Boulevard branch

MILLERSBURG, Pa, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bank, subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), is seeking regulatory approval to relocate its branch in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, from 5500 Allentown Boulevard to 5049 Jonestown Road. The bank recently submitted an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Customers will be provided the amenities of a full-service branch in a more accessible location.

“We look forward to providing a more convenient banking experience to existing customers of our Allentown Boulevard branch and to individuals, businesses and organizations in the Lower Paxton Township area,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. “The new location will offer full-service banking capabilities along with four drive-through lanes, including a drive-through ATM. We look forward to welcoming existing and new customers alike at this customer friendly facility.”

The bank will provide formal notification to customers prior to the move to ensure a seamless transition.

Mid Penn currently has 38 branches serving Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties.

About Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pa., has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn has 38 retail locations in the state of Pennsylvania and total assets of approximately $2 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.     

 

Contact:

Brittany M. Zolko

(717) 692-7187

brittany.zolko@midpennbank.com

Mid Penn Bancorp Logo

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
12 Feb
VELO
Hvis agendaen er at komme i en god position for en samlet overtagelse - er de vel godt på vej. I hve..
31
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
12 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at skulle fremsætte nogen konspirationsteorier så finder jeg det personligt ganske interasant a..
23
12 Feb
GOMX
I får det seriøst til at lyde somom GomX er på vej ned og snakker dommedag 😂! Hallo bois!! Det førs..
20
11 Feb
VWS
MHI Vestas named as Preferred Supplier for 476 MW Baltic Eagle project in Germany http://www.mhivest..
18
10:43
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
16
12 Feb
PNDORA
Fuldstændig uenig.Noget af Pandoras fald er absolut berettiget, ingen tvivl om det!   MEN.Pandora ha..
16
15:22
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
15
11 Feb
DSV
Der er nogen i denne her tråd, der burde skamme sig, og derefter lære at holde deres ubegavede ringe..
15
13 Feb
FING-B
Sådan skal de nye FPS kort fra Fingerprint Cards aktiveres. Smukt og ligetil https://m.youtube.com/..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) Has Retained Rage Marketing, Inc. For Strategic Growth Counseling
2
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
3
Pretivm Reports 2018 Results and 2019 Outlook
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. (W)
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Latest news

22:26
Mondelēz International to Transfer Listing of Debt Securities to Nasdaq
22:15
FHLB Des Moines Reports 2018 Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results and Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend
22:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO, AXGN, YRIV and W: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21:51
Mid Penn Bank seeks regulatory approval to relocate Allentown Boulevard branch
21:45
Front Yard Residential Corporation Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
21:40
UPS Board Increases Quarterly Dividend
21:32
Toronto-Based Ultra-High Net Worth Firm Prime Quadrant Joins Focus
21:30
Chaparral Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 February 2019 22:46:18
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-15 23:46:18 - 2019-02-15 22:46:18 - 1000 - Website: OKAY