Mid Penn Bank seeks regulatory approval to relocate Allentown Boulevard branch

MILLERSBURG, Pa, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bank, subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), is seeking regulatory approval to relocate its branch in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, from 5500 Allentown Boulevard to 5049 Jonestown Road. The bank recently submitted an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Customers will be provided the amenities of a full-service branch in a more accessible location.

“We look forward to providing a more convenient banking experience to existing customers of our Allentown Boulevard branch and to individuals, businesses and organizations in the Lower Paxton Township area,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. “The new location will offer full-service banking capabilities along with four drive-through lanes, including a drive-through ATM. We look forward to welcoming existing and new customers alike at this customer friendly facility.”

The bank will provide formal notification to customers prior to the move to ensure a seamless transition.

Mid Penn currently has 38 branches serving Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties.

About Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pa., has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn has 38 retail locations in the state of Pennsylvania and total assets of approximately $2 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

Contact:

Brittany M. Zolko

(717) 692-7187

brittany.zolko@midpennbank.com