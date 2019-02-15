Mondelēz International to Transfer Listing of Debt Securities to Nasdaq

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced its intention to transfer the securities exchange listing for its notes listed below from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Bond Exchange effective February 25, 2019 after market close. The debt securities are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Bond Exchange on February 26, 2019. Their respective trading symbols and CUSIP numbers are listed below:

Series of debt security notes Trading Symbol CUSIP 2.375% Notes due 2021 MDLZ21 EJ9735972 1.000% Notes due 2022 MDLZ22 609207AD7 1.625% Notes due 2023 MDLZ23 609207AJ4 1.625% Notes due 2027 MDLZ27 609207AE5 2.375% Notes due 2035 MDLZ35 609207AF2 4.500% Notes due 2035 MDLZ35A QJ8168784 3.875% Notes due 2045 MDLZ45 609207AG0

Mondelēz International is transferring the listing of the debt securities to Nasdaq to consolidate its equity and debt listings relationships under one exchange.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in approximately 150 countries around the world. With 2018 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

Contacts: Tom Armitage (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors) +1-847-943-5678 +1-847-943-5454 news@mdlz.com ir@mdlz.com