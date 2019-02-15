15/02/2019 07:30:00

Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes LeadDesk to Nasdaq First North

February 15, 2019 – Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in LeadDesk shares (short name: LEADD) commence today on Nasdaq First North Finland. The company belongs to the Technology. LeadDesk Ltd is the third company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets* in 2019, and it represents the first listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2019.

LeadDesk Ltd is a rapidly expanding and globalising software company operating on the cloud-based software market in Europe. The company offers a LeadDesk cloud service to meet the needs of high-volume sales and customer service and has grown into the Nordic companies’ leading supplier of sales and customer service software delivered as a cloud service. The company’s turnover has risen during the last six years (2012-2018) on average by 46% a year and, in 2018, turnover came to about 11.0 million euros. The company has offices in six countries in Northern Europe. The LeadDesk cloud service is used by over 700 customers in 34 countries. For more information: https://leaddesk.com/

”We are delighted by the interest investors have shown in our listing. LeadDesk is a viably growing, leading company in its field in the Nordics. Our goal is to be Europe’s largest SaaS company serving the needs of high-volume sales and customer service. The listing places us in an even better position to execute our growth strategy. We want to thank all of our new shareholders for their trust – let’s continue growing on the cloud market together”, said Olli Nokso-Koivisto, LeadDesk’s CEO. “

“We welcome LeadDesk to Nasdaq First North,” said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. “LeadDesk joins our strong technology sector and we congratulate the company on its successful listing.”

LeadDesk Ltd has appointed Oaklins Merasco Ltd as its Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm

 

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

 

FOR MEDIA RELATIONS:

Maarit Bystedt

tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274

maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com

